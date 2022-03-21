Who is Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka? She is one of the most powerful South African women who has established a strong presence in the country's political, diplomatic, and activism fields. She became the first woman to hold the office of the Deputy President of South Africa from 2005 to 2008. Phumzile was also the United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2021.

Phumzile has been vocal about women and youth empowerment since the apartheid era. Her transformative leadership skills have made her an important influence in all the positions of power she has held.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's profile summary

Full name: Mrs. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Mrs. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka Date of birth: 3rd November 1955

3rd November 1955 Age: 66 years in 2022

66 years in 2022 Birth sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Clermont, Durban, Union of South Africa

Clermont, Durban, Union of South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Bulelani Ngcuka

Bulelani Ngcuka Children: 5

5 Education: University of Warwick (PhD in Education and Technology), UCT (Master's in Philosophy), National University of Lesotho (Bachelor's in Social Science and Education)

University of Warwick (PhD in Education and Technology), UCT (Master's in Philosophy), National University of Lesotho (Bachelor's in Social Science and Education) Profession: Educator, politician, diplomat, activist

Educator, politician, diplomat, activist Twitter: @phumlambongcuka

@phumlambongcuka Instagram: @phumzilemlambongcuka

@phumzilemlambongcuka LinkedIn: @Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's age and early life

How old is Phumzile Ngcuka? The former deputy president was born on 3rd November 1955 in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, to parents Sabbath and Michael Mlambo. She is 66 years old in 2022.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's childhood was during apartheid, but their parents instilled servant leadership ethos in their kids. She drew inspiration for activism from her mother, who worked as a community health nurse.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's qualifications

The former UN Women Executive Director matriculated from Ohlange High School. She graduated from the National University of Lesotho in 1980 with a Bachelor's degree in Social Science and Education. Later in 1988, she got a Gender Policy and Planning certification from the University College London.

In 2003, the women's rights advocate obtained her Master's degree in Philosophy from the University of Cape Town. She also holds a doctoral degree in Education and Technology from the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom (2013).

Phumzile is the recipient of several honorary doctorates from top South African universities, including;

Rhodes University (2020)

Wits University (2019)

University of Fort Hare (2016)

Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (2014)

University of the Western Cape (2007)

Witwatersrand Technikon (2003)

The former deputy president is a Hauser Leader inductee at the Harvard Kennedy School's Center for Public Leadership. She is also the recipient of the Vanguard award from Howard University for Leadership and Activism.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's career and activism

Phumzile has held several positions of influence in government as well as the civil society and the private sector in South Africa. The ANC member has also been vocal in the country's political scene since the apartheid era.

She kicked off her career as a teacher at the Mpumalanga Teachers Training College from 1980 to 1981 and later taught at the Ohlange High School from 1981 to 1983. She then headed to Geneva to work for World YWCA as a coordinator from 1984 to 1989.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's previous offices include;

United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women from 2013 to 2011

South Africa's first female Deputy President from 2005 to 2008

Minister of Minerals and Energy from 1999 to 2005

Deputy Minister in the Department of Trade and Industry from 1996 to 1999

Member of Parliament in South Africa's first democratic government from 1994 to 1996

First President of the Natal Organization of Women

Throughout her career, Mlambo-Ngcuka has been dedicated to community service, especially women empowerment, gender equality and education. Since the 1980s, she has worked with numerous activism organizations and is currently the chair of Women Deliver, an organization that champions gender equality and women's rights and health.

The renowned activist founded Umlambo Foundation, which advocates for leadership and education. In January 2022, she became the Global Ambassador for Women Political Leader's Generation Equality.

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s net worth

The former UN Women Executive Director is one of the most successful politicians in South Africa. Her net worth in 2022 is estimated at $1.5 million. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka's salary is not known at the moment.

Who is Phumzile Ngcuka's husband?

The former Vice President is the wife of Bulelani Ngcuka, the former head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). The couple is blessed with one child and adopted four others.

Where was Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka born?

The former Deputy President was born in Clermont, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. She grew up during apartheid and dreamt of fighting gender equality after seeing immense discrimination against women during the era.

Phumlani Mlambo-Ngcuka is undeniably one of the most successful women, not only in South Africa but globally. She has continually used her strong influence to champion women's rights, gender equality, and youth development. Her candle continues to shine bright, and her legacy will live to inspire many future generations.

