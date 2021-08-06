Nkosingiphile Ngcobo: age, P.O.B, girlfriend, stats, salary, cars, house, worth

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo is one of the promising and upcoming talents in the South African football sphere. His impressive display on the pitch has led to his inclusion in several international duties for the country’s football team. The 1.65 meters tall player recently represented the South Africa football team at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

Ngcobo is one of the promising and upcoming talents in South Africa's football industry. Photo: @mshini_ngcobo37

Source: Instagram

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo currently plies his trade in the South African Premier Soccer League with Kaizer Chiefs. The prolific attacking midfielder is still in his early twenties, but that has not stopped him from influencing his teams’ performance from the middle. Continue reading for more on Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's profile.

Profile summary

Birth name: Nkosingiphile Nhlakanipo Ngcobo

Nickname: Mshini, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Date of birth: 16th of November, 1999

Age: 21 years old

Place of birth: Elandskop, KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

Nationality: South African

Profession: Footballer

Position: Attacking Midfield/ forward/ left-wing

Jersey number: 37 (Kaizer Chiefs football club)

Teams played for: AmaRoto football club, Kaizer Chiefs Reserves (2014-2019), Kaizer Chiefs senior team (2019 till date), U17, U20, and U23 national teams of South Africa

Famous for: Playing in the South African premier soccer league for Kaizer Chiefs Football Club

Current residence: South Africa

Ethnicity: Black

Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Height: 165 centimetres (5 feet and 5 inches approximately)

Parents: Sicelo Sami and Thembelihle Audrey Ngcobo

Marital status: Single

Net worth: Approximate value of $300,000

Current market value: €375,000

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's Instagram handle: @mshini_ngcobo37

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's biography

The left-footed footballing sensation was born on the 16th of November, 1999. So, where was Nkosingiphile Ngcobo born? The youngster was born and raised in Elandskop, KwaZulu-Natal, near Pietermaritzburg, South Africa. His parents are Sicelo Sami and Thembelihle Audrey Ngcobo.

How old is Nkosingiphile Ngcobo?

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's age is currently 21 years, but he will be 22 in a few months. He fell in love with the round leather ball game when he was a little boy. According to Mshini’s mother, he was always in the streets playing football late into the night.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's skills on the football pitch have caught many fans' attention. Photo: @mshini_ngcobo37

Source: Instagram

Although Nkosingiphile’s family supported his football career, they ensured that he got an education alongside. As a result, he bagged a high school diploma from the Orlando High School and joined football academy AmaRoto FC afterwards.

Career and stat

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's skills on the football pitch have caught many fans' attention. However, some scouts of Kaizer Chiefs were impressed by his skills and signed him from AmaRoto FC. As a result, he was with the famous soccer club Kaizer Chiefs Reserve team for some seasons between 2014 and 2019.

Ernst Middendorp, the senior team coach of the Glamor boys, gave him a chance with the big boys in 2019. Mshini was to assist the forwards from the middle of the pitch and play from the left side of the pitch as a winger. Interestingly, this versatility has helped the talented left-footer shine in the games he has featured for the senior Kaizer Chiefs.

He is currently talking about a possible transfer between Kaizer Chiefs and big-time Egyptian football club Al Ahly. He caught the eye of the Egyptian club when the two sides clashed in the final of the CAF champions league on the 17th of July, 2021. Even though his team lost the game, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's skills did not go unnoticed.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's stats are impressive for 21 years old player. He has played about 40 games for the Kaizer Chiefs senior team since his promotion. Besides, the 5 feet 5 inches tall midfielder has over 2,000 minutes of premier soccer league playing time under his belt with the Amakhosi. So far, he has scored four goals for the Glamor Boys since his first-team start.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's girlfriend

Although Ngcobo is already hitting celebrity status in the South African football world, he has managed to keep his relationship away from the curious eyes of the public.

Ngcobo has played about 40 games for the Kaizer Chiefs senior team since his promotion. Photo: @Nkosingiphile Ngcobo

Source: Facebook

Nevertheless, a Facebook page named Kaizer Chiefs news and updates shared pics of the left-footed winger with a girl they claimed was his girlfriend. Some fans thought the duo look cool together, while others posited that it was fake news. According to this set of fans, the lady was not in a relationship with Nkosingiphile.

Salary and net worth

According to Wiki.NG's website, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's net worth is estimated at $300,000. The 21-year-old may not be as rich as his footballing mates in some European countries, but he is not doing badly for himself.

Nevertheless, how much does Nkosingiphile Ngcobo earn? According to reports, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's salary per month is around R30,000. This will put his annual earnings in the region of R360,000.

Where is Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's house?

There is no record of him having a house of his own yet. Besides, the only available news on Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's cars was the R450,000 Toyota Corolla gift he got from Toyota South Africa. This was after he won the player that has it all award. However, the car will be his property for only a limited period.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo's Tokyo 2020 Olympics experience might have been a disaster, but the talented midfielder has many playing years ahead to try and become a global star. His fans are hoping for better days ahead of him.

