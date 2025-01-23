DJ Fresh shared a video on his X page showing how he surprised a fan, Mama Vino, who expressed her wish to meet him and take a selfie

The media personality visited her with flowers and a scented candle, fulfilling her wish and calling her another mother

Social media users praised DJ Fresh's kindness, likening it to Somizi Mhlongo's similar outreach to an elderly woman in need

DJ Fresh left Mzansi in their feels when he surprised one of his diehard fans with a visit. The media personality shared the heartwarming video on his page.

DJ Fresh visited his fan with beautiful flowers and a candle. Image: @djfreshsa

Source: Instagram

DJ Fresh surprises fan

DJ Fresh has a heart of gold. The seasoned radio personality who recently returned to radio after a four-year hiatus shared a sweet gesture he did for a fan.

Taking to his X page, DJ Fresh posted a video revealing that he surprised a fan who wanted to meet him and take a selfie. The star even surprised the fan with beautiful flowers and a scented candle. He wrote:

"Mama Vino called into the @TheRealClementM show last week saying that she hopes to one day meet me so we can take a selfie together. We took the selfie the next day…. and I gained another mother."

Fans react to DJ Fresh's video

Social media users love it when celebrities go above and beyond for their fans, especially the elderly. Just like DJ Fresh, media personality Somizi Mhlongo also warmed hearts when he reached out to a Western Cape granny who was being abused by her grandson.

@busixn said:

"I remember the call and the beautiful exchange you had with her. Well done on fulfilling your promise, DJ Fresh 😍"

@CdeDarknLovely commented:

"This is just melting my heart oh man!!!"

@Prisca_b1 added:

"I knew you were going to keep your word👌...she is your number 1️⃣ fan from how she sounded when she called in. We will settle for 2nd👍."

@ZYantolo7 wrote:

"Ncoooh that's beautiful 😍 I'm happy for the old lady..."

DJ Fresh met his fan in a sweet video. Image: Bongiwe Gumede/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

