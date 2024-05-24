South African musician Samthing Soweto shined on the GQ SA magazine cover

The magazine posted the cover of their June/July issue, which the Akulaleki hitmaker graced

Many fans and followers complimented how good-looking the songwriter was on the cover

Musician and songwriter Samthing Soweto had fans gushing over him as he shined on a magazine cover.

The Amagents hitmaker Samkelo Mdolomba, popularly known as Samthing Soweto, made headlines once again after DJ Maphorisa shared on social media that he begged the star to feature on his song Emncimbini.

Recently, the singer and songwriter graced the cover of GQ South Africa magazine. The magazine shared a picture of its June/July issue on its Instagram page and wrote:

"Introducing our 1st cover for the June/July Music & Creativity Issue featuring the soulful maestro Samthing Soweto in collaboration with @weareplatoon. In the issue the versatile artist @samthingsoweto discusses why music is more than just notes and lyrics, dealing with imposter syndrome, fatherhood, and while, despite having record-breaking hits and sold out shows, it’s only the beginning of his musical journey."

See the post below:

Fans show Samthing Soweto love

Shortly after the magazine cover was shared, many fans and followers complimented the star's appearance. See some of the comments below:

brenden_praise said:

"What a cool gent."

lebomkh wrote:

"The face of amapiano. Where it all originated."

sandyymrd commented:

"I love this so much."

anita_mathenjwa responded:

"We're going to need this man to be on more COVERS!"

ivy_sereme replied:

"Yes yes cover boy of the month love this."

zee_k.m replied:

"Samthing Soweto is definitely something."

flower_girly_021 complimented:

"What a beautiful black man."

Wits student showed love to Samthing Soweto

In a previous report from Briefly News, Akanamali hitmaker Samthing Soweto took to social media to show gratitude to the University of Witwatersrand.

Singer and songwriter Samthing Soweto performed at the university's 100th birthday celebration. Students from the prestigious event flocked to Samthing Soweto's comments sections to praise him for his lit stage.

