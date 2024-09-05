Sir Trill Collaborates with Rapper Flex Rabayeezy Amid Challenges by 'Amapiano Gatekeeper'
- Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill has collaborated with rapper Flex Rabayeezy for a hip-hop song
- The up-and-coming rapper posted a video from their studio session recording the song Photos
- This comes after the Amapiano singer vented about his challenges with an "Amapiano gatekeeper"
Sir Trill is not stopping for anyone. He recently collaborated with a rapper named Flex Rabayeezy.
Sir Trill hops into studio with rapper Flex Rabayeezy
Disgruntled Amapiano vocalist Sir Trill worked with a rapper named Flex Rabayeezy on a hip-hop song titled Photos.
Taking to his Instagram page, the up-and-coming rapper Flex posted a video from their studio session.
"Flex Rabanyan ft. @sir_trillsa - Photos (Produced by @audio_simz). The ghost just brought life. Big appreciation mfowethu [my brother.]"
It is safe to say that fans are pretty excited for this song and are amped to see what Sir Trill has in store for people.
Sir Trill takes subtle shots at DJ Maphorisa
The star was never one to shy away from speaking up for himself if he was to be exploited. The Amapiano singer vented about his challenges with an "Amapiano gatekeeper", which many assumed was DJ Maphorisa.
Trill weighed in after Mzansi dragged DJ Maphorisa for excluding Samthing Soweto from Mas Musiq and Lawd Weezy's song titled Amalanga Awafani. In the song, they worked with TO Starquality and DJ Maphorisa with Samthing Soweto's vocals, but he was not credited.
Sir Trill took to Instagram to say, "I told y'all," then, on X, he shared how frustrated he was.
Trill even went on L-Tido's podcast to vent, but he never mentioned the grootman he was referring to, but people connected the dots.
Shebeshxt drags DJ Maphorisa after Samthing Soweto drama
In a previous report from Briefly News, Shebeshxt seemingly reacted to the drama between DJ Maphorsa and Samthing Soweto. The Limpopo-born rapper fired shots at Madumoney on his Twitter (X) page and further suggested that netizens should cancel Phori. Shebeshxt wrote:
"DJ Maphorisa keeps showing us he's the real villain, but we ignore it because we like his music. At some point, we need to cancel him."
