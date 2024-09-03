The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, recently made headlines

This was after a video of him endorsing the Maskandi singer Mayoghurt SA went viral

Many netizens on social media applauded the Minister for endorsing the Maskandi singer

Netizens applaud Minister Gayton McKenzie for endorsing a Maskandi singer. Image: @Gordon Arons, @mayoghurtSA

Source: UGC

The new Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has been doing great things in the creative industry without fail, and many people have been applauding his impressive work.

Minister Gayton McKenzie endorses Maskandi singer Mayoghurt SA

Social media has been buzzing recently after Minister Gayton McKenzie's kind gesture to one of Mzansi's Maskandi singers.

McKenzie has finally endorsed Mayoghurt SA, a Maskandi singer from KwaZulu-Natal. The news and gossip page MDNews posted a video of the endorsement on Twitter (X).

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video was captioned:

"Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie has endorsed Maskandi artist, Mayoghurt SA."

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Minister Gayton McKenzie

Many netizens flooded the comment section, applauding the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture for endorsing the artist. See some of their reactions below:

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"He deserves to be a national president and let's see what is going to happen cause kunini ngithi yoh."

@BeardedPriest1 said:

"Lawd Gayton doing the most."

@DlaminiDukani responded:

"Keep up the good work Minister."

@NNkatekOO replied:

"Lord Gayton is always cooking."

@Jhn_le commented:

"Lord G is delivering."

@BucsLt mentioned:

"Thank you @GaytonMcK You are truly a breath of fresh air, what we have been missing in SA. Well done and congratulations on your amazing work."

@Nathiz2020 tweeted:

"No discrimination, salute Gayton."

@PlentyMtimande said:

"Ah man, I am so happy for iBliss lethu, up lapho."

Mama Joy slammed over Paris trip announcement

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mama Joy Chauke was dragged on social media after she cheekily announced her trip to Paris to support South Africa.

South Africans poked fun at her and said she should pay for her own international trips. This came after the sports minister, Gayton McKenzie, announced that super fans would not get funding.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News