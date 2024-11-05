A woman found what seemed to be a 'tracker' on her clothing item that she ordered online

The lady heard a weird sound and continued to rip her clothes off and discovered a device

The online community reacted to the video, with many showing concern and giving suggestions

An online shopper found a 'tacker' on her clothing item. Images: @bandanabixch14

A woman who ordered clothes online found what seemed to be a tracker on one of her clothing items.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @bandanabixch14, the young lady is seen standing in front of the camera after noticing a bopping sound on her clothing item.

The hun explained that she ordered the item online. She further ripped the clothing item to find the device. The TikTok user was shocked and confused. She took out the device and searched it on Google where she found out that it was a 'tracker'.

"What yall missed was the panic attack and the police report but ive had these for a lil while now and I had no idea bro😭i feel so violated."

Woman finds 'tracker' on online clothing item

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show concern

The video gained over 11 million views, with many online users sharing their opinions. See the comments below:

@L.E.A.H wrote:

"Girl go to the police."

@tfisthis was scared:

"Wait this is actually scary."

@kat_orr asked:

"Why would they need a tracker if they have your address."

@melsi ☝️ commented:

"THATS A CHIPOLO I HAVE ONE ON MY KEYS."

@chica suggested:

"Not chipolo 😳😳 girl call the police and sue."

@✟ said:

"It was probably to track the package yo clothes came in 😭."

@dilara wondered:

"Maybe someone else placed the tracker ?"

