Passengers on a plane in South Africa left many people in stitches over their hilarious interaction in a TikTok video making rounds online.

Plane passengers serving taxi vibes

The clip shared by TikTok user @ngobenibrucee shows the men and women sitting in a plane from Cape Town to OR Tambo airport in Johannesburg.

They pass money around as one person looks for change, giving off taxi vibes and leaving many online users in laughter.

@ngobenibrucee's footage captured the attention of netizens, causing a massive buzz on the internet. The video was well received, and it went on to become a hit on TikTok, clocking over 677k views along with thousands of likes and comments within three days of its publication.

SA is entertained

The online community could not help but laugh at the passengers' interaction on the plane. Many cracked jokes while others expressed their opinions.

Bonnie said:

"South Africans never disappoint."

Notimetoplayhere cracked a joke, saying:

"Watching from Australia 🇦🇺 shem ke le hopotse🇿🇦."

Thato expressed:

"I love black people."

Nhlanhla Ndlovu wrote:

"This plane is from sosha ne, how is everyone speaking Soshanguve."

Jeremyadkins380 commented:

"South Africa is a real movie."

Bucs poked fun at the passengers, adding:

"There always a first time for everything this is shows excitement."

