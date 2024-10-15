One gent pranked his roommate into thinking he was bringing him KFC but showed up with other things

The TikTok video amused many and became a viral hit, generating over 3 million views, likes and comments

People were entertained as they headed to the comments section with laughter and some cracked jokes

A gent did his buddy dirty in a TikTok video that went viral online. The clip left people cracking up in laughter.

A student pranked his roommate with a fake KFC delivery in a TikTok video. Image: Tim Robberts and NurPhoto

Student tricks res roommate into thinking he got KFC

The man told his roommate that he should not cook as he was coming back with Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). As seen in the video shared by TikTok user @madeira.isles.resi, the student arrived with a KFC bag and was taking things out of the bag.

As the gent took things out, the roommate was shocked as it was not KFC but Amasi and bread, which amused netizens. @madeira.isles.resi's clip grabbed the attention of many, gaining over 3 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

SA is in laughter over the hilarious moment

The online community was entertained as they flooded the comments section with jokes and laughter.

Thgrlofyrdrms said:

"Even after he took out Amasi I had hope."

Kwazola added:

"I would cry like an ambulance."

Preezy T cracked a joke, saying:

"If confusing enemies was a person."

FC and 500 others expressed:

"I had hope even after the bread."

YA simply said:

"That's mad wild."

Thandoo._6 shared:

"No lies though , amasi nesinkwa are a bang though."

Men pranked on their way home from groove

Briefly News previously reported a video of individuals returning from the groove, which left many people in Mzansi in laughter, and the clip went viral.

The footage shared by @kmor_kamo on the video platform shows men returning from the groove. The gents were walking on a dark street when they were met by some individuals wearing white clothing, which scared off the gents, leaving many people amused online.

