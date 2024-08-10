Chidimma Adetshina's Miss South Africa controversy ended with her withdrawing from the national competition

Former Mis South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina's journey came to a controversial end because of her nationality

Chidimma Adetshina's Miss South Africa journey was a hot topic, and Miss Universe Nigeria stepped up after the latest developments

Chidimma Adetshina has been a hot topic since her entry into the Miss South Africa pageant. The former Miss South Africa finalist's nationality was under question when it was revealed that her South African citizenship could have been obtained fraudulently.

Former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina was encouraged to enter Miss Universe Nigeria after they invited her. Image: @chichichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina's treatment by the public has been hotly contested. Since Chidimma Adetshina withdrew from Miss SA, another pageant is keen on her appearance.

Chidimma Adetshina invited to Nigerian beauty pageant

Chidimma Adetshina recently withdrew from Miss South Africa following the revelation that her mother may have stolen a South African ID when she was an infant. In a letter reposted by @MDNnewss, the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant invited the beauty queen to compete in their competition after bowing out of Miss South Africa. Read the statement below:

SA reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's invitation to Miss Universe Nigeria

South Africans were convinced that it would be best if Chidimma competed in Miss Universe Nigeria. Many encouraged the former Miss South Africa finalist to enter, as they were sure she would win.

@Stimbar_ said:

"We hope she wins Miss Nigeria so they know how great quality our exports are."

@tiredfeminist_ wrote:

"I actually hope she accepts and competes."

@Tshepixo__21 commented:

"Nahhh she's taking it...I'm actually rooting for her.."

@NthabisengHN declared:

"She should have gone for Miss Nigeria in the first place. We are not even bothered we wish her well."

@WonderMahlobo applauded:

"Good luck to her. We hope she wins, phela she was born in SA."

@D_Bhekza added:

"Now I will gladly support her. She can even win. She was raised in SA by the way."

Miss SA drama cans Mzansi's invite to global Fest

Briefly News previously reported that the outcry against Chidimma Onwe Adetshina in the Miss South Africa (SA) beauty pageant has come with international ramifications.

It follows the decision of the Puebla International Literature Festival 2024 to withdraw Mzansi from its inaugural staging.

The festival, hosted in Puebla, Mexico, from 4 to 6 October 2024, will draw together renowned authors, literary enthusiasts, and cultural aficionados from Africa, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

