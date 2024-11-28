“Hand Me Those Concealers”: Makeup Artist Shows Off Her Skill in a Viral Challenge, SA’s in Stitches
- A woman whose job is to turn people into living dolls had her family participate in a viral TikTok trend
- The hun version of the challenge video went viral after it was shared on the video streaming app, reaching 4.2M views
- Social media users could not contain their laughter after seeing the ladies's looks after she worked on their faces, and took to the comment section to share jokes
A Ghanaian makeup artist thought it would be wise to show off the skills she learnt at college to her family by turning them into gorgeous dolls using makeup.
The babe shared the clip on TikTok's video streaming platform under her user handle @iambezil4, receiving over 354K likes.
The challenge that had social media users in laughter
In the video, the ladies, including the mom, two sisters, a friend, and an aunt, queued with their faces made up by @iambezi14. Each starts the viral TikTok challenge declaring that they are not the makeup artist and stating what they are to her.
Watch the viral video below:
A TikTok challenge like no other
The viral video gained over 25K comments from social media users who could not contain their laughter. Many felt that the TikTok user needed more makeup lessons as none of her subjects had a flawless look.
User @bismarksosu shared:
"Auntie is making good use of her family!"
User @Adu🦋 commented{
"It gets worse 😭😭🤣🤣."
User @Shaye💕 added:
"If she did that to her best friend imagine what she’ll do to her enemy 😭😂."
User @Regow said:
"Not me seeing this while doing makeup 😂😂."
User @Teejayzkennels added:
"She should be the makeup artist on set for the movie "JOKER" .Talented."
User @Allison Adrian7 said:
"Please, hand me those concealers😂😂."
