Springbok captain Siya Kolisi was spotted at a café, which was dedicated to serving the people of Cape Town matcha

The athlete was behind the counter pouring matcha in two cups for a woman, who jokingly asked him if it was his side hustle

A few members of the online community loved that Siya was supporting his friend's business and couldn't stop themselves from adding comments about his ex-wife

Siya Kolisi helped a friend by serving matcha to customers. Images: @siyakolisi / Instagram, @jessdaruvala / TikTok

Source: UGC

Even though Springbok star Siya Kolisi broke hearts when he announced his divorce last year, the man still manages to capture hearts with everything he does.

Recently, Siya was spotted working behind the counter at a café, humbly serving customers to support one of his buddies.

Siya Kolisi 'works' in the Mother City

A woman named Jess Daruvala went to her TikTok account to share a video of Siya serving matcha drinks at Nice to Matcha in Sea Point, Cape Town, headed by Andreas Forsyth-Thompson.

The woman jokingly asked the two-time Rugby World Cup-winning captain if the gig was his side hustle. Siya replied to her with a smirk before revealing his intentions:

"Yes. I'm supporting my friend."

Watch the TikTok video below:

What is matcha?

The health and wellness information portal WebMD explains that matcha is a finely ground powder made from green tea leaves. It gets its vibrant green colour by being planted in the shade, which boosts the plants' chlorophyll and amino acids.

The Japanese green tea powder has gained popularity in recent times. Image: @nicetomatcha.sa

Source: Instagram

SA comments on Siya Kolisi serving matcha

Several people entered the comment section to talk about Siya being a supportive friend, while others couldn't help but mention his ex and mother of his two children Rachel Kolisi.

After watching the clip, @princess_thaa said:

"He's so proud of himself, bathong. So cute."

@johnson52577 had a message for the athlete, writing:

"May God bless you, Siya. You are so down to earth, humble and respectful."

A cheeky @phaahlagontse stated in the comments:

"Knowing me, I would have asked him to get back with Rachel."

Siya's helpful actions surprised @amber_waylons.version, who wrote to the online community:

"The captain of the Rugby World Cup winning team casually serving you matcha lattes."

@plummmmypeach threw out assumptions and said with a laugh:

"Trying to buy the people's hearts back. The PR team is working!"

Seeing what people had to say about the local celebrity, @_mayleratobewithyou asked in the comment section:

"Why do people think that Siya is going through it? To me, he looks better than ever. Both of them, actually."

3 Other stories about Siya Kolisi

In another article, Briefly News reported that Siya graced the GQ cover shortly after his ex Rachel had a magazine cover of her own.

reported that Siya graced the cover shortly after his ex Rachel had a magazine cover of her own. In February, North-West University honoured the Springbok captain by naming a residence after him. Siya thanked many people who helped him on his journey to success.

Fans recently praised Siya after he shared sweet pictures of himself spending time with his kids, Nicholas and Keziah.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News