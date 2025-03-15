Siya Kolisi recently appeared on the cover of a man's magazine and fans shared their thoughts on his photoshoot

The Springbok captain has been a hot topic ever since announcing his divorce from Rachel Kolisi

Many people could not help but compare Siya Kolisi's appearance on a magazine cover soon after Rachel Kolisi appeared on a magazine cover

Siya Kolisi sat down for an in-depth interview with GQ South Africa. The Springbok star player shared details about his feature on Instagram.

Siya Kolisi's 'GQ' cover got compared to Rachel Kolisi's 'Women's Health' cover. Image: Simon Hofmann / Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Many people could not help but reference his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi's recent flex as a cover girl for Women's Health. Many people commented with jokes on Siya Kolisi's latest post.

Siya Kolisi takes over GQ

In a post on Instagram, GQ announced that the cover for their much-anticipated April Sports and Science edition is Siya Kolisi. The magazine cover summarises Siya as grounded, focused and human. See the GQ cover photo below:

Siya Kolisi's divorce from Rachel

Siya Kolisi has been in the headlines following his divorce from Rachel. The rugby world champions XY have been about healing from their divorce.

Many people were big fans of Siya and Rachel Kolisi. South Africans were up in arms when the pair announced their split.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi announced their divorce but many still hoped for a reconciliation. Image: Simon Hofmann

Source: Getty Images

SA compare Siya Kolisi and Rachel Kolisi

People commented on the photo with some referencing that Rachel recently had a cover with a different magazine. Others gushed over Siya being on the cover of GQ.

thegoodgene girl commented:

"They’re going cover for cover!"

courtney_dck wrote:

"lol we not going to talk about the elephant in the room?"

donnafhempel joked:

"Who did it best?😂"

marjcoriani cheered Siya on:

"Perfection is not part of man, only a God is perfect, but what you do brings love and love is better than perfection. Love, let's remember, in dark times. We love Siya❤️"

remyy_mo applauded:

"A true icon on and off the field! ⚡️🇿🇦 Huge respect to @siyakolisi for gracing the cover of GQ and continuing to inspire with leadership, resilience, and style. Your journey is proof that greatness is built through hard work and heart. Keep shining, champ! 👏🔥 #SiyaKolisi #GQCover #Inspiration."

Mzansi upset with camera man after shaky Siya Kolisi sighting

Briefly News previously reported that spotting a celebrity in the wild usually results in people bringing out their phones to record, and this moment was no different. A cameraman, or woman, was heckled online after their recording of Siya Kolisi in the wild began circulating because of how shaky the video was.

Instagram user shady_drumboss shared the clip of the famous Springbok captain innocently talking to fans and greeting people who were approaching him. A building nearby filled with people had its patrons coming out to see what all the noise was about. Siya seemed to have been driving his fancy Mercedes when the incident happened

Siya Kolisi has accomplished impressive feats over the years as the captain of South Africa's national rugby team. He has held The Rugby World Cup many times in the past and has represented the country quite well on the world stage. He has also partaken in some philanthropic endeavours with other sportsmen in the past.

