Netizens across Mzansi gathered to complain about a cameraman after they filmed a sighting of Siya Kolisi

The shaky video shows the sportsman being approached by some admirers from afar, and more people saying hello

The comments were filled with individuals asking why the person recording couldn't keep still, and those interested in the wild sighting

Siya Kolisi was spotted by a shaky cameraman who upset SA netizens. Image: siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Spotting a celebrity in the wild usually results in people bringing out their phones to record, and this moment was no different. A cameraman, or woman, was heckled online after their recording of Siya Kolisi in the wild began circulating because of how shaky the video was.

Steady for who?

Instagram user shady_drumboss shared the clip of the famous Springbok captain innocently talking to fans and greeting people who were approaching him. A building nearby filled with people had its patrons coming out to see what all the noise was about. Siya seemed to have been driving his fancy Mercedes when the incident happened.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A man of intrigue

Siya Kolisi has accomplished impressive feats over the years as the captain of South Africa's national rugby team. He has held The Rugby World Cup many times in the past and has represented the country quite well on the world stage. He has also partaken in some philanthropic endeavours with other sportsmen in the past.

Siya has been a topic of interest ever since his divorce from his ex-wife Rachel Kolisi. Image: Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

In recent months, however, the divorce of him and his former wife, Rachel Kolisi, has taken the spotlight now and then. The pair had been married and had been together for a considerable amount of time, from Siya's high school era. Ever since, the man has been spotted out and about and living life in his way.

South Africans had a good time poking some fun at the cameraman while others commented on the Siya Kholisi sighting.

Read the comments below:

monicasemenya asked:

"Camera man are you suffering from shake shake? You are making my eyes sore😢"

andilenkumanda said:

"Cameraman/woman must've been attacked by that low carb hunger, the one that makes you shake."

x_kabelo_x mentioned:

"Guys relax. That's the Zoom feature, it shakes at 3x and above there is nothing more the camera person could've done."

ziya_africa commented:

"I got dizzy from watching this!!!😮😮😮"

mrs___cebz posted:

"Yoh hai cameraman pass that camera to a woman 😢"

luludleleweni shared:

"Show us something or don’t 😡😡😡😡 You want us to be asking if 'what is happening' "

gesantabed asked:

"How are we still taking this type of quality videos? 😅 jeez."

More Siya Kholisi stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Bok skipper Siya Kolisi explained the funny look he gave England and Chelsea footballer during his recent visit to London.

previously reported that Bok skipper Siya Kolisi explained the funny look he gave England and Chelsea footballer during his recent visit to London. Kolisi shared a heartfelt moment with Klopp on Instagram, emphasizing their strong bond and respect, while welcoming the former Liverpool FC manager to South Africa.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi showed his love and support for local musician Mandisi Dyantyis at a concert in Cape Town on Sunday, 9 March 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News