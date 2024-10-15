Wes Watson's net worth today: earnings, wealth, and career

Wes Watson is a renowned American fitness trainer, motivational speaker, actor, and founder of Watson Fit. Despite being an ex-convict, Wes Watson's net worth now reflects the lifestyle comparable to that of a king.

Wes became well-known first from his interviews with YouTuber, Big Herc, and then on his channel, GP-Penitentiary Life Wes Watson. Photo: @Wes Watson on Facebook (modified by author)

Wes Watson skyrocketed to fame after openly sharing his life in prison and how he developed discipline while behind bars. He has crafted a brand that emphasises mental toughness and personal accountability. Get an inside look at how Wes Watson makes his money.

Wes Watson's profile summary

Full name Wes Watson Gender Male Date of birth November 19, 1983 Age 40 years old( as of 2024) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth San Diego, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Weight 108 kilograms (approx) Height 6 feet 1 inch Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Morgan Osman Profession Fitness trainer, motivational speaker, author and social media personality Social media X (Twitter), Facebook Known for Transformation from prison inmate to motivational speaker

What is Wes Watson's net worth?

According to AstroHelp and BlackFacts, Wes Watson's net worth in 2024 is estimated to be between $3 million and $8 million. His fortune is primarily attributed to his successful career as a life coach, motivational speaker, and fitness coach.

Wes has written several quotes about his success story. These include;

If you are in a great place, you see opportunity all around you and you can create an opportunity out of anything.

You’ll never rise to your goals. You’ll always fall to the strength of your system.

The only thing that gives you confidence is the work you put in. Your self-worth is directly correlated to your self-investment.

Watson’s net worth is a reflection of his incredible journey from a life of crime to becoming a self-made millionaire. Photo: @Wes Watson on Facebook (modified by author)

How does Wes Watson make money?

The American fitness coach earns a monthly income of over $2 million. Wes Watson's income mainly stems from his fitness coaching career, among other ventures. He earns between $3000 and $200,000 daily and $40,000 in recurring revenue from his programs.

Wes Watson's house

Wes owns a lavish Miami, Florida mansion worth $23 million. The 9500-square-foot mansion features 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, including several master bedrooms. It also has an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art kitchen, and multiple living areas with luxury finishes, including marble flooring.

He also rents a $100,000 monthly 6500-square-foot Bickle penthouse. The two-story penthouse features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and two kitchens.

Wes's life is an inspiration to many, from prison to owning 11 cars, including a Bugatti Pur Sport. Photo: @Wes Watson on Facebook (modified by author)

Does Wes Watson own a Bugatti?

Besides the celebrity mansion, Watson owns a fleet of expensive cars, including the iconic Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport worth around $5.5 million to complement his posh life. His other vehicles include:

Car model Price 2023 Bradus G wagon $412,000 2023 Rolls Royce Ghost $351,000 2022 Rolls Royce Phantom $653,000 2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan $600,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith $635,000 to $735,000 Lamborghini Urus Starting at $241,843 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder $249,865 to $348,773 Ferrari SF90 2022 $850,000

What is Wes Watson's job?

Wes established Watson Fit, a fitness coaching and consulting company, after his incarceration. He uses this platform to provide online coaching, fitness plans, and personal training sessions, all based on the principles of discipline and consistency he learned while in prison.

Acting career

Weston is also an actor. In 2011, he debuted in acting with a self-portrayal role, Watson Fit GP, in the reality TV series Success TV. He has also appeared in other TV series, including Top 22 Internet Millionaires (2022) with JetSet, Branden Condy, and Justin Guerra.

Watson's viral videos often focus on the power of discipline, hard work, and perseverance in achieving success, both in fitness and in life. Photo: @Wes Watson on Facebook (modified by author)

Youtube career

Wes Watson joined YouTube on December 22, 2017. His podcast channel, GP-Penitentiary Life Wes Watson, has gained over 521 thousand followers and 94 million lifetime views. He shares motivational content about his past life in prison and lessons learned.

Author

The ex-convict has authored several books, including The Non-Negotiable: Ten Years Incarcerated - Creating the Unbreakable Mindset, published on February 12, 2022. The book is a memoir and a self-help guide, reflecting Watson's journey from prison to prosperity through discipline and determination.

Motivational Speaker

Besides authoring, he has also ventured into motivational speaking. He has taken several international motivational speeches, sharing his story and insights about life.

Merchandise sale

The American celebrity is also into merchandise sales. He usually sells branded apparel, such as T-shirts, to his fans through various online platforms.

Wes is known for his raw, no-nonsense approach to self-improvement and his ability to inspire audiences to take action towards their goals. Photo: @Wes Watson on Facebook (modified by author)

FAQs

Wes' remarkable fortune is not just a reflection of monetary success; it embodies his journey of transformation and empowerment. Below are the frequently asked questions about the American celebrity.

How old is Wes Watson?

Wes Watson (40 years old as of 2024) was born on November 26, 1983, in San Diego, California, USA. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius. He is widely known for sharing his prison life experiences with the world.

Who is Wes Watson's wife?

Wes is currently dating Instagram influencer and swimsuit model Morgan Osman. In an interview with The Desirable Truth, Wes expressed his happiness as a family man.

He was previously married to Valerie, a tattoo artist, whom he wed on October 31, 2019. The duo co-parented Valerie's two sons, Wolfie and Xavier, before calling off their relationship in 2022.

Why did Wes Watson go to prison?

Wes was jailed for crimes related to his role as a drug dealer. He served a 10-year-long sentence before being released in 2018.

Wes Watson's net worth reflects his incredible journey from a life of crime to becoming a self-made millionaire. He has turned his life around through hard work and strategic business ventures, inspiring others to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

