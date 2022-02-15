Anele Mdoda took to the timeline to blast the apparent racism that is afoot at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Johannesburg's Randfontein

The media personality did anything but hold back as she sunk her claws into "white parents" enabling racist behaviour in their children

Social media was drenched in talk of Anele's scathing remarks, with some believing the move was aimed at satisfying an agenda.

Outspoken media personality Anele Mdoda is taking a stand against the alleged racially-sparked clashes that have broken out at Randfontein's Hoërskool Jan Viljoen.

The situation has been volatile since violent scenes broke out between black and white learners at the school in the wake of an alleged racially motivated incident. Since then, two opposing groups, mainly comprising parents, have descended on the school.

Videos circulating online show tense standoffs between parents of black and coloured children as well as their white counterparts. Protesting continued on Monday amid Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's visit to investigate claims of racism at the high school.

Having noted the disruption, Anele headed online to launch a scathing attack at the enablers of the apparent racism that has been rife at the school, TimesLIVE reported. Anele made no bones about parents playing a central role in enabling how the children view each other.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote:

"This is simple. If your kids resent going to school with black kids, pack your sh*t and depart from South Africa. We're not going to negotiate with racists anymore. P**s off!"

In addition, the radio jock aired that children don't inherently hate but develop the ill-gotten means to do so from within the home. She further warned parents whose children felt relaxed about hurling slurs at others, The Citizen reported.

"If your sh*ty child calls other kids k***irs at school, it's you we're coming after. No [child] knows hate. You teach them to hate. Leave! Just leave the country and never come back. S**ne"

Mixed views were awash on the shores of social media as various voices chipped in on the growing controversy. Not all sided with Anele on her strongly-worded comments, with others describing her outburst as distasteful or insincere.

Netizens air their thoughts

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to her comments below.

@Wanda Marshall wrote:

"I have lost all respect for her. I hope the station has a disciplinary hearing [for her] as that would have happened to a white person!!!! Awful human being!!!!!!!!"

@Noreen Lekha said:

"I'm surprised!!! Why doesn’t she scream racism when racism is practised under a pretence of democracy!! Start by removing every aspect of preference according to colour and let the country advance! This racism crap is raping intelligence. She is supposed to be a role model for the betterment of society."

@Mthokozisi Hlatshwayo added:

"It's funny because her kids are going to the same schools. These people have double standards. Vuka darki."

Students speak out about racism at school

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Lesufi on Monday met with learners, parents, and staff of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen to discuss the alleged racist incident at the school.

Coloured and black learners told Lesufi they did not feel safe in the learning environment after the incident. They added that the racial motivation of the violent fight which broke out on Friday, 11 February, made them feel like targets.

"I was injured on the arm during the incident and I didn't receive assistance. I don't trust this school. I am in matric and I can't leave this school, we need help," a learner told Lesufi.

