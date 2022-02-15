Hoërskool Jan Viljoen learners spoke to Panyaza Lesufi about how they feel after a racist fight took place at the school

Many coloured and black learners are scared to go to school because they feel they may be targeted in future incidents

Experts shared their recommendations moving forward and agree that the ball is in the Education Department's court

RANDFONTEIN - Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng MEC for Education, met with learners, parents, and staff of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Gauteng yesterday (14 February) to discuss an alleged racist incident that took place at the school last week.

During his visit, coloured and black learners told Lesufi that they do not feel safe in the learning environment after the incident. They added that the racial motivation of the violent fight which broke out last Friday (11 February) makes them feel like targets.

"I was injured on the arm during the incident and I didn't receive assistance, I don't trust this school. I am in matric and I can't leave this school, we need help," a learner told Lesufi.

Experts weigh in on racism in schools

Asanda Ngoasheng, a diversity expert, said that Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is an example of Government's failure to protect students from racist attacks, according to SABC News. Ngoasheng recommends that the government should devise and implement anti-racism policies at schools.

She said that the security guards that the school employed did not protect the learners who were victimised in the incident and that the police's use of rubber bullets was inappropriate. Ngoasheng believes that the Department of Education needs to remedy the situation.

News24 reports that Andre Viljoen, a parent of a Hoërskool Jan Viljoen learner, expressed that helping children matriculate should be the school's main priority and that racial divides should not exist at an educational institution.

South Africans react to Hoërskool Jan Viljoen racism

"Racism has no place in SA and for that matter, the world. I can attest to the fact that we are all just people. And if you take the trouble to get to know people, we have wonderful people in SA. Stop talking about THEM and start talking about US."

"The name itself says a lot, first thing first the name must go."

"Who would have thought children of today would still be subjected to racism in this day and age? This will never end."

"Sadly enough they will experience this in the workplace too. Unfortunately there they will most probably be a sole employee or one of very few...with no chance of solidarity. Not to paint a blank picture but this is the face of "corporate" South Africa !"

"Eish. Racism will never end as long as certain people think they are superior."

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen learners experience racial tension, police fire rubber bullets

In earlier news about this incident, Briefly News reported that on 14 February, the parents of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein gathered outside the school following a racist incident between pupils on Friday 11 February.

The parents stood in racial groups with visible tension between them. Finally, the police were called to intervene and fired rubber bullets to disperse the angry crowd of parents.

The provincial MEC for Education, Panyaza Lesufi, visited the school and addressed the parents. Lesufi applauded the parents for demonstrating zero tolerance to racism and said that South Africa belongs to everyone in it. Therefore, no one group should be seen as more significant than another.

