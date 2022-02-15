Anele Mdoda has shared passionate views on her timeline after the recent alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Gauteng

The media personality wants pupils who don't want to be at the school with kids with different skin colour from theirs to leave Mzansi

The TV presenter's two cents on the matter sparked mixed reactions on her timeline with some agreeing with her while others totally disagreed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Anele Mdoda has shared her two cents on the alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen. the radio presenter took to social media to weigh in on the topic after government representatives visited the troubled school on Monday, 14 February.

Anele Mdoda has commented on the alleged racism at Hoërskool Jan Viljoen. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

The media personality shared that racists should just pack their bags and leave Mzansi. The school hogged headlines recently after a brawl broke out between a group of pupils of different colour.

Taking to Twitter, the star posted a passionate view on her timeline. Anele Mdoda tweeted:

"This is easy Hoerskool Jan Viljoen, if your kids don’t want to go to school with black kids, pack your sh*t and leave South Africa. We are not going to negotiate with racists anymore. P*ss off!!!!!"

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Peeps took to her comment section and posted mixed reactions to her strong views on the matter.

@Chardonnay1982 said:

"Our government and constitution really needs to seriously start criminalizing racist acts and remarks. That's the only way that racists can be stopped, or at least slowed down. It is too easy to be racist in this country...way too easy."

@Matoli5 wrote:

"I'm happy that our sisters and brothers are fighting back, the young once are fearless. It's sad that they live in a country where racism is still a major problem."

@Rece114 commented:

"I don't know exactly what's going on. But the media can also make a situation worse. Why isn't it titled kids fighting.. Why a black and white kid fighting. Clearly we ourselves make it a race issue. Racism should not even be an issue in 2022 but seems it's still here."

@jim_ad added:

"This type of rhetoric as well as the policy of Jan Viljoen will never heal this country."

Hoërskool Jan Viljoen students speak out about racism at school

In related news, Briefly News reported that Panyaza Lesufi, the Gauteng MEC for Education, met with learners, parents, and staff of Hoërskool Jan Viljoen in Randfontein, Gauteng yesterday (14 February) to discuss an alleged racist incident that took place at the school last week.

During his visit, coloured and black learners told Lesufi that they do not feel safe in the learning environment after the incident. They added that the racial motivation of the violent fight which broke out last Friday (11 February) makes them feel like targets.

Asanda Ngoasheng, a diversity expert, said that Hoërskool Jan Viljoen is an example of Government's failure to protect students from racist attacks, according to SABC News.

Source: Briefly News