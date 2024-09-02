A TikTok user tried a few South African cuisines, leaving many social media users amused after he attempted to pronounce koeksister

The Irish man was giving a review of a few local snacks that he had tried

The online community was pleased to hear that the man had nothing to say about the dishes he tried

SA peeps were left in laughter after a UK man renamed koeksisters. Image: @garoon_music.

A viral video of a man from Ireland trying a few South African snacks had local people flocking to his page to comment on his content.

When the man under the user name @garoon_music introduced the snacks, he added that they were very exotic, something that made many Mzansi peeps proud,

Proudly South African snacks become a hit

In the video, the man reads the instructions on the package before trying the droewors. He then moved on to the biltong, which he compared to beef jerky after tasting it, before downing the meats with creme soda.

Watch the video here:

After watching the video, social media left happy, seeing the oke's reaction, while some took him to the feed to teach him how to pronounce koeksisters.

User @savageleila was a bit disappointed with the content creator's snacks of choice, commenting:

"Bro you didn’t even choose the good South African snacks 😭😭."

User @ doc_g24 spoke on the creme soda comment made by the man, detailing:

"Also that is absolutely a natural green! All creme soda get’s squeezed fresh from creme soda fruits!"

User @krissieloopy7 shared:

"Some of us refer to that cream soda as a green ambulance, one of the best things for a hand over 🤣🤣."

User @.wayne_k came up with another theory, noting

"Biltong and droeworse out of a plastic packaging is the worst. Should be bought fresh from a reputable butcher."

User @lifeissaride2 corrected the man, adding:

"I've tasted beef jerky when I was in the US, it does not compare to biltong, biltong is the best."

User @kateduncan0705 took some time to school the content creator:

"Hahaha you did so well with the pronounciation until you got to koeksuster, it is cook-sisters."

Australian man falls in love with biltong after receiving advice to try it

The man said he was advised to try the dry meat at a South African grocery store. He did as he was told, enjoying every bite of his meaty goodness. Social media users were happy he got a biltong in a brown bag, not a plastic bag, as they shared that the taste wasn't the same.

