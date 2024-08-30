A video of a boy playing with his dog at his home left many people warm-hearted

In the video, the dog was trying to grab a cupcake from his playful brother, who teased him a bit before giving him a bite

Social media users commented on the kind of relationship he had with his dog and how good it looked

A TikTok video of a boy and his dog playing over a treat amused the online community. Image @chasezyandabanele

A TikTok video of a playful moment between a boy and his giant dog who wanted a piece of his cupcake left the online community amused.

The video was shared by user @chasezyandabanele, whose content is centred around the love for his dog.

The dog wants a piece of the cake

In the video, the boy and his pet started their brotherly squabble in the bedroom, pushing each other towards the door exit.

The boy then asked his dog:

"You want to bite me now, just because you want a cupcake?"

Realising that his dog was not giving up on his quest to get the muffin, the boy said:

"Ok, you'll have it, sit!" and the dog did as it was told.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi peeps love the friendship between the dog and the boy

After watching the video, the online community was impressed with the boy's accent. Some joked about the cupcake the boy was carrying, as it was a pet name given to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

User @die_venters_kzn_za shared:

"Best Friends for Life 🥰."

User @miss_royalty2001 joked about the cupcake, adding:

"He wants Ramaphosa 😌."

User @handsome0488 thought he heard a different accent, commenting:

"Bro i thought he's an American dude 😂😂😂😂 until he say "wathula."

User @sowhoisamber added;

"Dogs are so cool. I don't why we were taught to be scared of them."

User @sarahkoopman.za was moved by the video, commenting:

"This is so sibling coded 🤣🤣 we’ve all had this interaction when there’s one cupcake between the two of us 😂😂."

User @success_mudau also got confused by the boy's accent:

"Not me thinking he was American 😭."

