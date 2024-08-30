A gent showed off how he makes his skincare products using things in his home, and people had mixed feelings

The guy unveiled the process from the beginning to the end, and it grabbed the attention of netizens

South Africans reacted to the man's video as they flocked to the comments section, expressing their thoughts

A man flexed his trick to achieve flawless skin with his interesting recipe, and peeps were left with mixed feelings.

A man left SA concerned over his DIY skincare product in a TikTok video. Image: @yo.cakesss

SA is concerned over man's DIY skincare

All the skincare lovers went wild in the comments after a gent showed off his own homemade skincare product.

In the clip shared by @yo.cakesss on TikTok, the man shows how he grated small pieces of Lifebuoy soap and placed them in a pan. He then adds coke, vinegar, and coffee. The gent lets the product cook and then puts it in a container.

At the end of the video, he shows how he washes his face with the homemade skincare product, which left many unimpressed.

Mzansi react to the man's skincare hack

The gent's skincare tips did not impress South Africans, who flooded the comments section to express their thoughts.

Lzzy cracked a joke, saying:

"Interesting ingredient."

Didi said:

"When I saw the coke, I went straight to the comment section."

Praising expressed:

"My granny uses the same thing to wash her face even though there's nothing changing on her face."

Bonolo Makolomakwa commented:

"Drama Ke ya eng lol thought I'd see flawless skin."

Oratile wrote:

"Lost me at the coke."

Beverly shared:

"It’s giving “why nangbheka nonke so."

