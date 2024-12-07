AS FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Preview, h2h, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch

Mamelodi Sundowns will face AS FAR Rabat in their second match in the CAF Champions League group stage this weekend in Morocco

The Premier Soccer League defending champions started the group phase on a bad note and are aiming for their first win against the Moroccan giants

Briefly News outlines all you need to know about the Masandawana's tie with the Botola Pro League side

Mamelodi Sundowns will play their first away game in the CAF Champions League against Moroccan giants AS FAR Rabat this weekend.

Kaizer Chiefs manager Nasreddine Nabi coached the North African side last season before the Tunisian tactician opted to move to the Premier Soccer League.

AS FAR Rabat will host Mamelodi Sundowns in their second fixture in the CAF Champions League group phase. Photos: @ASFAR_Officiel and @Masandawana.

AS FAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns: All you need to know

Match preview

Sundowns are gunning for their first win in the CAF Champions League group stage against AS FAR as they kickstarted the competition at home with a goalless draw against DR Congo's Maniema Union.

The Brazilians won their last game 3-0 against Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership, putting them ahead of Orlando Pirates on the league table.

AS FAR are currently on top of the group after they claimed all three points against local rivals Raja Casablanca in the opening fixtures.

Team news and possible lineups

No injuries have been reported for any of the teams, as they are both expected to field strong lineups.

Sundowns need a top-notch performance from Marcelo Allende and Lucas Ribeiro as they aim for their first win in the group phase.

AS FAR Rabat possible lineup: Ayoub El Khayati; Anas Bach, Hatim Essaoubi, Henock Inonga Baka, To Carneiro; Larbi Naji, Mohamed Rabie Hrimat, El Amine Zouhzouh; Ahmed Hammoudan, Youssef El Fahli, Joel Beya.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams; Khuliso Mudau, Grant Kekana, Malibongwe Prince Khoza, Aubrey Modiba; Marcelo Allende, Teboho Mokoena, Bathusi Aubaas; Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Arthur Sales.

Head-to-head

According to Afrik-foot, Mamelodi Sundowns and AS FAR Rabat have yet to meet in any competition, not even a friendly game.

This CAF Champions League group stage match will be their first meeting.

Time and where to watch

The CAF Champions League clash is scheduled for 21:00 South African time on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at the Stade El Abdi in El Jadida in Morocco.

The match will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 209 and SABC 2.

