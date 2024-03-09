Three beautiful women in South Africa who thrive with their business enterprises have opened up about what International Women’s Day means to them

They are farmers, have grocery stores, and catering companies, with these ladies grinding hard for success

Briefly News caught up with these inspiring ladies, who are all driven by the empowerment of other women

International Women’s Day is celebrated annually and commemorates the rights of women and girls worldwide and the fight for equality.

Nomfundo Sibeko (right), Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali (centre), and Sandisiwe Nkosi (left) are businesswomen in South Africa. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News’ Women Empowerment Editor has had the privilege of featuring many lovely ladies over the years.

We catch up with three businesswomen who share what this auspicious day means to them.

KZN farmer inspires many

Aphiwe Ntombikayise Mtshali, who is a KZN farmer, noted that this day commemorates inspiring women thriving in diverse fields:

“It's the opportunity for women to thrive, flourish, and fulfill our limitless potential and to empower women to stand tall, speak up, and advocate for themselves and others.”

Johannesburg mom of 4 empowers many

Nomfundo Sibeko is a mother of four with diverse interests. She opened a grocery store in the township in 2023.

She states that this day is about embracing the brilliance of diverse women and all their splendour:

“The future belongs to all the women who acknowledge the beauty of their dreams and today, we celebrate such.

“It's the opportunity for women to thrive, flourish, and fulfill our limitless potential. Also, to empower women to stand tall, speak up, and advocate for themselves and others.”

Mpumalanga good Samaritan speaks out

Sandisiwe Nkosi has been featured on Briefly News on various occasions. The stunner has a catering business and uses some of her profits to feed the needy. She also wants to take part in a plus-sized beauty pageant.

Sandisiwe explains that this day makes her and other women feel seen and validated beautifully:

“This day simply means being seen. In all the places I walk into, I am validated. I matter. I can dream and achieve my potential without being seen as a threat.”

