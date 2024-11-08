A hurt mother shared how she invited family and friends to her daughter's birthday but they never showed up

The mom said the people she invited ignored her on the big day and only came with excuses the following day

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of kindness with her

A mom was heartbroken after people didn't show up to her daughter's birthday party. Images: @anberx5

A mother who invited friends and family to her little baby girl's birthday party is angry after no one showed up.

According to the TikTok user @happiestofficial, she invited the majority of their family and a couple of friends who had kids. However, none of them showed up to her baby's birthday party. They ignored her on the big day and came up with excuses the following day.

The mother captured how empty the party was. The little girl's big brother was hurt to see that no one showed up for his sister's birthday party. Luckily, the toddler is still very young to even know what is going on. The mother expressed her disappointment and anger.

Mom shares how no one showed up at her baby's birthday party

Netizens feel sorry for the mom

The video gained over 2 million views, with many online users sharing words of kindness. See the comments below:

@_Tanya.Tts🏳️‍🌈_ could relate:

"Im in South africa... this has happened to my kids. Now instead of parties, ill let them have 1 friend over and spoil them rotten than waist money."

@MZ PILLZ ❤️ shared:

"My friends made me booked a club VIP for my bday celebration and non of them showed up 😂😂😂😂😂😂 I was at the club giving out the vip wristbands to strangers 😂😂 I celebrated with strangers 🤣."

@Rita75 was sad:

"Im so sorry, What kind of family and friends are those?"

@Cloudydaze4me asked:

"With friends and family like these who need enemies?"

