A young man who is a supporter of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz had his mom spiraling out of control

The guy decorated his room walls with pictures of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, leaving his mom angry

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A Kamala Harris supporter had his mom shouting after he decorated his room with her photos. Images: @judyhoppsl0vr69

Source: TikTok

A young gentleman decorated his room with photos of Kama Harris and Tim Walz. His mom almost disowned him.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @judyhoppsl0vr69, the young man showed off his room. On his walls there is pictures of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz. However, his mom did not like that.

The mother went all out and shouted at her son, saying she didn't raise him to vote for Kamala. The young man hilariously clapped back at his mom, telling her that she is wearing a Jesus shirt but has a glass full of wine on her hand.

That didn't go well, the mom was furious and she stormed out of her son's room forgetting her wine. The son called her back for the wine and she thanked him like she was not angry at all, lol.

"Most sane republican."

Kamala Harris supporter hilariously infuriates mom

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by dramatic mom

The video gained over 11 million views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Alda 🇮🇸 laughed:

"I love your mommy 😂🥰."

@Zzyzx4 was entertained:

"How calmly she says "Oh thank you" when you give her her wine had me dying."

@Amy wrote:

"I didn't know that her yelling at you was a skit until the wine at the ends 😂."

@Lesbian Mikey Way ⚞•⚟ 🍉🎱🫧 commented:

"The way she was so chill at the end 😭."

@Jack Rose655 said:

"Your Room is iconic."

Kid pulls hilarious ghost prank on her mother

In another story, Briefly News reported about a daughter who pulled a spooky prank on her mother.

A lot of kids are starting to play a lot of pranks on their parents. One daughter pulled a spooky joke on her mother. In a TikTok video uploaded by @lerato.mthathi, the naughty girl switched off the light in her room and dressed in a scary costume. Her mom called for her but after she realised the daughter was not coming out of her room, she decided to go to her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News