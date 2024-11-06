A naughty and playful daughter hilariously pulled a spooky prank on her mother, scaring her

The girl was dressed in a scary costume and had her mother screaming and running for her life

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A girl pulled a funny joke on her mom. Images: @lerato.mthathi

Source: TikTok

A lot of kids are starting to play a lot of pranks on their parents. One daughter pulled a spooky joke on her mother.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @lerato.mthathi, the naughty girl switched off the light in her room and dressed in a scary costume. Her mom called for her but after she realised the daughter was not coming out of her room, she decided to go to her.

Little did she know that her daughter had a scary prank for her. As the mom switched on the light, she saw the scary costume her daughter was dressed in and screamed before she ran out of the room.

Daughter pulls prank on mom

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the prank

The video gained over 360k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny. See the comments below:

@Lawrence said:

"It’s the laughter for me😂😂😂yeka hili."

@Yamkela Vakele asked:

"Where is more😭😭."

@maskhoma loved:

"New follower here can i have mine 😂😂😂."

@Tinager laughed:

"It’s the laugh at the end😭😭."

@lulu.l.m3 was entertained:

"😭😭😭😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂I’m in tears ngeke, we need more of these."

@Chief The King wrote:

"Ama 2000."

@Oko commented:

"Halloween vibes🎉."

@zikhonasiyo said:

"Thixo wam!!! 😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣 Surely inyukile high blood ne swekile." (My God!!! Surely her high blood skyrocketed)

Daughter pulls hilarious joke on mother

Source: Briefly News