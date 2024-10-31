A funny mother hilariously found a creative way for toilet paper to last longer in her household

The mom bought a packet and marked each toilet roll with a house member's name

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A mom hilariously labelled toilet rolls to avoid overuse. Images: @ztovu.

Source: TikTok

A mother who is hilariously tired of buying toilet rolls too often has come up with a plan for the household members.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @ztovu_, the mother is in her vehicle presumably coming from the shop to buy the toilet papers. She took them out of the packet one by one and marked them with a koki pen.

The mom hilariously wrote the names of the people in the household on each toilet paper. So, each person will have their toilet roll and if they finish it before time then it's their own problem, lol. The son laughed at his funny mom.

Mom finds creative way for toilet paper to last long

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens laugh at the mom

The video gained over 40k views, with many online users laughing. See the comments below:

@Nuntu Khumalo wrote:

"We once reached this stage ekhaya😂😂😂 even eggs bewabhalwa😂😂😂😂😂😂." (We once reached this stage at home, even eggs were counted)

@Emerly Othimna Jiyose shared:

"We tried this at home zange ilunge bethunana, aba baquqa etoilet zazingapheli ezabo kuphela eyam 😭." (We once tried this at home but it never worked because people would use their and come ask for mine)

@Kanya The Twin was entertained:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 My Gawd, I’d be in so much trouble mna because I go to the toilet often🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I’d have to by my own actually."

@Nice Me laughed:

"Good Mommy 😂😂😂."

@Gcino liked:

"Good idea."

@BoituMelo007 said:

"Tell her to also label milk and eggs😂😂."

Source: Briefly News