A loving mother pulled a hilarious prank on his son who complained about his little brother getting more attention

The big brother was not happy when his mom told him that she got rid of his little brother

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A young boy adorably reacted to his mom's hilarious prank. Images: @lisokhetsiwe, @libongwe_khetsiwe

A mother hilariously pulled a prank on her firstborn who has been complaining about his little brother.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @sirkobzboys, she is sitting with her big boy, telling him that he got rid of his little brother since he was complaining that he was loved more than him.

The youngster was not happy with what his mom was telling him. He even shed a tear or two for his little bro. The clip showed how much the big boy loves his brother although he often complains about him getting more attention from their mom - cute.

Mom pulls hilarious prank on son

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laugh at the prank

The video gained over 1k likes, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@Zwii laughed:

"He's sad and very annoyed 😂😂😂."

@Mbali expressed:

"I looove this so much …. Please prank him some more 😁😁😁😁."

@Refiloe Motaung was entertained:

"You must appreciate what you have mama😂😂😂you’re wrong now 😂."

@Tshidux wrote:

"Sibling rivalry is something that we are still yet to understand because, these kids love each other but because they are in each other’s space they bump heads and feel annoyed with each other. Crazy."

@Mama Bo Rea... commented:

"🤣🤣🤣,,, I need to prank my daughter like this..."

@Thembeka M said:

"Little nton nton🤣🤣🤣. The struggle is a real shame😩. I also feel like I am paying more attention to little brother. I need to do better."

