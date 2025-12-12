DJ Sbu has clapped back at trolls who called him all sorts of nasty names for growing his beard and dreadlocks

The star was in an interview with Penuel Mlotshwa on his podcast, where he reacted to the nasty comments

After joking about the trolling, DJ Sbu revealed the reason behind growing his facial hair and his dreadlocks

After people had their fun and trolling DJ Sbu's new look, the star clapped back and set the record straight.

In an interview, Sbu was asked about how he responds to the nasty comments online about his appearance.

DJ Sbu hits back at nasty comments

Penuel Mlotshwa brought up the nasty comments from social media users who dragged DJ Sbu and his brand. Mlotshwa mentioned some of the comments, which ranged from Sbu being a hobo to Sbu hugging trees. Trolls claimed that MoFaya was the cause of this.

When Penuel repeated these nasty statements, Sbu laughed hysterically and said:

"They forgot to mention that I taught them how to dress properly," he joked. "You guys were taught by me how to dress fashionably," he laughed.

The star got serious and said it is his personal choice to grow his dreadlocks and that he had always opted to do a neat cut.

"On a serious note, it's just a personal choice to let my hair grow. My whole life, I have had a chiskop. If you ask the boys I went to school with, they will tell you that I always cut my hair. I kind of feel like I never had hair. So, there is nothing wrong with letting my hair grow. It is just a phase that I am going through, and I am fine."

Watch the video below:

When Penuel asked him if he was going through a midlife crisis, Sbu denied this, saying he is at a happy place and that he felt like a grootman who can deliver wisdom.

"I'm comfortable. I think I do what makes me happy. Leaving my beard unshaven and seeing the grey hairs pop up, I feel like a grootman who can plant some wisdom. I feel free, but it also has to do with the journey that I have been on," he clarified.

Sbu also said he did not intend to leave his hair and beard uncut; it just happened. When he noticed that he looked good, he just let it be.

