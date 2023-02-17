Unless you have been sleeping under a rock, you might have heard the term "Karen" being used. The term refers to a lady who makes it her business to complain and make other people's business her problem. While these jokes can amuse you, be careful who you say them to, as some people may find them offensive. This article has put together a collection of funny Karen jokes, posts and memes that will crack your ribs.

These jokes have become a perfect consolation to people feeling oppressed as it provides an avenue of expression. Karen's signature move is to complain to a salesperson before asking, "Can I speak to your manager?"

What are some funny Karen jokes?

Have you been in a tense situation of late where you had to deal with demanding people? If so, these jokes will lift your spirit and make you feel better.

Why did Karen press control, alt and delete together? She needed to see the task manager. What type of aircraft does Karen enjoy flying on? Complain. How many Karens does it take to change a photo? Only one, if the picture hears Karen speaking for a long time, it hangs itself. On Halloween, what do you call a Karen? A trigger creator. How many Karens does it take to change a bulb? Only one. She calls 911 and demands an officer come and do something about the intimidating blackness. A group of sheep is called a flock; what is a group of Karens called? A Home Owners Association.

7. What is Karen's favourite drink? White whine.

8. How can you date a Karen? Preferably the C12 method.

9. Why is Karen's brain the size of a walnut? Because it got swollen.

10. What do you call three Karens walking into a bar? The KKK.

11. What do you call a Karen in Russia? Comrade.

12. How do you call a woman who makes life hard for the ICU doctors? Intensive Karen.

13. Karen walked into my hotel and asked, "Can you tell me about the menu, please?" I kicked her out and told her that the people I please are none of her business.

14. Why was Karen not vaccinated at a young age? Midlife crisis.

15. What is a group of Karens called? Migraine.

16. Why did Karen scream at the cashier that buying bulk items should decrease the total price? She was trying to get a volume discount.

17. What is Karen's favourite band? The police.

18. What does Karen do when she desires to see all her friends? She closes her eyes.

19. What is Karen's favourite song? Mask off by future.

20. What is a group of Karens called? A Senate.

21. What kind of clothing do Karens wear? A lawsuit.

22. How many Karens does it take to screw in a bulb? One. She stands there holding the bulb while the world revolves around her.

23. What do you call a bunch of Karen up a tree? A country.

24. What is Karen's favourite candy? Entitle-mints.

25. Who was the first Karen to get sick? Impatient zero.

26. Interaction with a Karen is like handling a crocodile; they are only dangerous if you let them open their mouths.

27. What do schizophrenic Karens do for a living? They are managers.

28. What is a group of Karen and Kevin called? An HOA board.

29. Why is basketball telecaster Karen's preferred job? She gets to speak with the manager after each game.

30. Why did Karen complain to the store manager about her photocopier? She did not like its tone.

31. Who do robots Karens like to call? The task manager.

32. How do you break the infinite hotel paradox? You come along with a Karen to leave the room.

33. Why did Karen marry Plankton? She now gets to speak to the manager.

34. What do you call an unruly, unreasonable passenger at Las Vegas International Airport? A McKaren.

35. What happens when a Karen and a Boomer crash into each other? KaBoom!

36. What do you call a Karen who works as a plastic surgeon? A botch.

37. Where do Karens go shopping and meet other Karens? A K-Mart.

38. What did alien Karen say when she landed on Earth? Could you take me to the manager?

39. My mum usually complains about everything, but lately, she has gotten bored. She is past the point of Karen.

40. Two Karens are out having dinner; the waiter stops by their table and says, "Is anything okay?"

41. Scientists recently linked the disease to women acting like Karen. It is mad cow disease.

42. Karen got hired on an offshore rig during the pandemic. She is an essential oil worker now.

43. I feel bad for all the lovely women named Karen who have to deal with the stereotype of asking for managers. Sharon's too.

44. Which city do all Karens come from? The Audacity.

45. Why are Karens bad robbers? Because they do not wear a mask.

46. Why do Karens not get anything done on a Windows computer? They keep summoning the Task Manager.

47. I need help understanding how Karens are in imperfect shapes, and they are always stretching the truth and jumping to conclusions.

48. Why did dyslexic Karen go to the Christmas nativity? She needed to see the manager.

49. What is Karen's favourite movie? Minority Report.

50. Why does Karen not wear masks? Because they are mouth-breathers.

51. Police arrested two Karens yesterday; one was drinking battery acid, and the other was eating fireworks. They charged one and let the other off.

52. A Karen refuses to wear a mask because she says it is MANdated, not WOMANdated.

53. An anti-vaxxer, an entitled woman, and a Karen walk into a bar. She demands to speak to the manager.

54. What is the difference between a Karen and a puppy? Eventually, the puppy will grow up and not whine anymore.

55. What language do Karens speak? Demandarin.

56. Karen walks up to a stable in Bethlehem and screams, “I demand to speak to your manager.”

Typical Karen quotes

Karens are well-known for their demanding ways beyond the scope of what is considered courteous or even acceptable. Below is a list of funny quotes they like to use that will make you laugh.

May I speak to the manager? That is so disrespectful. I have been waiting in line for 15 minutes! This is a great inconvenience. Yes, I have tried rebooting. I would like it bleached with a bob haircut. I am calling the police. You have no idea how troubling this is to me. Do you make all your loyal customers do this? I need an apology right now! I will sue you!

12. Do you know who I am?

13. You have created a lot of time for me.

14. I have never had to pay for these before.

15. They discriminate against me.

16. But that doesn't apply to me.

17. You just lost your business!

18. My name's spelling on the cup needs to be corrected.

19. I cannot get oxygen through a mask.

20.That is incredibly rude.

21. I would like to speak to whoever is incharge.

22. How dare you speak to me that way!

23. Is this a new policy?

24. It is all about you.

25. Where do you live?

26. This is tyranny!

27. You work for me; I do not work for you.

28. Do you live in this area?

29. I spend so much money here every month.

30. You ruined my family's entire vacation!

31. I refuse to follow your orders!

32. I cannot help with your health.

33. You are all horrible people!

34. Can my child have more homework?

35. You are an awful person!

36. You will never disrespect me again.

Karen meme quotes

Due to their popularity, it is clear that these Karen posts will be around for a while. Here are some of the funniest meme quotes incorporating this term.

Not today Karen. Karen is not a name. It's a rank you earn. I swear I'm a friendly Karen. Please do not make me use Karen's voice. Even Karens are complaining about Karens. Do babies named Karen even exist, or do they appear one day with three kids and want to speak to the manager? Felt cute; I might talk to the manager later. I will speak to the manager now. Do not be a Karen.

Karen jokes are now a widespread culture in the meme world. Therefore, whenever these funny jokes are said out loud, people often burst into laughter. This is because they can relate the joke to the popular meaning of the word Karen.

