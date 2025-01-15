Road Accident Fund contact details and addresses: How to reach them easily

The Road Accident Fund was established to compensate South Africans involved in road accidents and promote road safety nationally. How do you contact the Road Accident Fund in South Africa? This article provides the Road Accident Fund contact details and other essential information.

The Road Accident Fund (RAF) was established by the Road Accident Fund Act of 1996 (Act No. 56 of 1996). The RAF was fully functional by May 1, 1997, and was most recently updated in the Government Gazette 48483 of April 28, 2023.

An RAF claim enquiry enables South Africans to obtain relevant funding for further medical assistance following an accident they may have been involved in while on national roads. Knowing the RAF call centre number results in quicker assistance.

According to the Road Accident Fund's website, their national customer care contact number is 087 820 1111. The RAF head office contact details are as follows:

Centurion (head office)

Contact number: 012 621 1691/087 820 1111

012 621 1691/087 820 1111 Email address: complaints@raf.co.za

complaints@raf.co.za Physical address: 420 Witch Hazel Avenue, Eco Glades Office Park, Centurion, 0046

Here are the relevant contact details for the other RAF branches in South Africa:

Johannesburg

Contact number: 011 223 0000

011 223 0000 Email address: contactcentre@raf.co.za

contactcentre@raf.co.za Physical address: 10 Junction Avenue, Parktown, Johannesburg, 2193

Pretoria

Contact number: 012 429 5000

012 429 5000 Email address: contactcentre@raf.co.za

contactcentre@raf.co.za Physical address: 38 Ida Street, Menlo Park, 0081

Durban

Contact number: 031 365 2800

031 365 2800 Email address: contactcentre@raf.co.za

contactcentre@raf.co.za Physical address: The Embassy Building, 199 Anton Lembede Street, Durban, 4001

East London

Contact number: 043 702 7800

043 702 7800 Email address: contactcentre@raf.co.za

contactcentre@raf.co.za Physical address: Metropolitan Life Building, corner of Drury Lane and Caxton Street, East London, 5201

Cape Town

Contact number: 021 408 3300

021 408 3300 Email address: contactcentre@raf.co.za

contactcentre@raf.co.za Physical address: 7th Floor, No. 1 Thibault Square, Long Street, Cape Town, 8001

There are various email addresses depending on what your customer care query is. Here are the relevant customer care contact details, depending on the issue:

Customer service: customerservices@raf.co.za

customerservices@raf.co.za Customer care: contactcentre@raf.co.za

contactcentre@raf.co.za Complaints: complaints@raf.co.za

complaints@raf.co.za Court order: ptacourtorders@raf.co.za

ptacourtorders@raf.co.za Notice of taxation: pretoriataxations@raf.co.za

pretoriataxations@raf.co.za PAIA requests: PAIAunit@raf.co.za

Does RAF have a WhatsApp number?

There is no RAF WhatsApp number. However, you can utilise the following contact methods:

RAF toll-free number: 087 820 1111

087 820 1111 RAF fax number: 012 621 1640

012 621 1640 RAF SMS number: 44930

Additional information

Having the South African government institution's contact details on hand helps you contact the RAF quickly and effectively. However, what else should you know about the RAF? The following information is essential when dealing with the national funding organisation.

How long does RAF take to pay?

Once a claim has been settled in court, the national institution's payout timeline may take up to 180 days, or six months, to pay out. However, various delays may occur, which may take years to resolve and obtain the money. The following concerns may cause delays:

Factual errors in the documentation

Incomplete information provided

Administrative backlog

Lengthy legal procedures

Complex claims

Confirmation that the claim meets RAF policies

Source: Getty Images

How can you claim from the Road Accident Fund in South Africa?

The following steps must be taken to complete a claim for government funding after an accident:

Gather relevant documents: Amongst your RAF claim status checklist is a copy of your ID document, a police report, witness statements, a doctor's report, a copy of the injured person's ID and an unabridged birth certificate if a minor is involved.

Amongst your RAF claim status checklist is a copy of your ID document, a police report, witness statements, a doctor's report, a copy of the injured person's ID and an unabridged birth certificate if a minor is involved. Fill out the relevant form: Complete an RAF claim form, which you can obtain on the Road Accident Fund website or at your local branch, ensuring you include necessary information such as details of the accident, injuries, and costs incurred.

Complete an RAF claim form, which you can obtain on the Road Accident Fund website or at your local branch, ensuring you include necessary information such as details of the accident, injuries, and costs incurred. Submit your claim: Once you are sure the document has been accurately filled out, apply supporting documents to the RAF.

Once you are sure the document has been accurately filled out, apply supporting documents to the RAF. Wait for your claim to be assessed: The organisation will review your application to confirm it meets the criteria, which usually takes 180 days, but may be longer due to delays.

The organisation will review your application to confirm it meets the criteria, which usually takes 180 days, but may be longer due to delays. Assess your compensation: If approved, you will receive a payout offer based on the information supplied. If you feel the offer is too low, you may try to negotiate a settlement with the organisation through legal representation.

If you are unhappy with the payout or other aspects of the process, you can file the claim in court. Legal and medical professionals may further your complaint.

Can you claim RAF after 20 years?

You cannot claim after 20 years, as there is a time limit for RAF claims. The time limit for accidents where the owner or driver of the vehicle at fault is known is three years from the date of the accident. If the owner or driver is unknown, the time limit is two years.

How do you check your RAF payment?

If you want to confirm your payment, you may use the following methods:

Contact the RAF directly: Utilise the South African institution's customer care centre via their various contact details, using your unique claim number to track your claim.

Utilise the South African institution's customer care centre via their various contact details, using your unique claim number to track your claim. Speak to your attorney: Speak to your lawyer regarding any unreceived payments or to obtain legal representation for the process.

Having the Road Accident Fund contact details on hand helps individuals to contact the organisation quickly and efficiently, saving them time and effort. If you require further assistance, you may contact the institution's head office or visit your local branch.

