What is Wanatu? South Africa's Afrikaans e-hailing service explained

There is a constant need for e-hailing services, and South Africans can support local via the Afrikaans e-hailing service, Wanatu. But, like its competitors such as Bolt and Uber, Wanatu has also experienced controversies. When was the app created, and what issues has it faced?

Wanatu is a new e-hailing service from South Africa. Photo: Wanatu Vervoer’s Facebook page and Mapodile (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The Wanatu app was created in October 2024 .

. Wanatu is an Afrikaans e-hailing service with stricter rules for its drivers than its competitors.

than its competitors. Like Uber and Bolt, Wanatu has also experienced controversy and legal issues.

Who owns Wanatu?

Judith van der Walt owns the Wanatu e-hailing service, and she is also the company's CEO.

Wanatu's benefits, features, and statistics

Judith told Netwerk24 that the company has a strict employment process, only selecting 85 drivers out of 1,100 applicants. Each driver is subjected to an extensive background check, including checking for any existing criminal records.

How Wanatu differs from other e-hailing services

Unlike its competitors, Wanatu owns all of the vehicles used, which were 50 Toyota Corolla Cross hybrids at the time of writing. Each vehicle is equipped with the following:

A GPS tracking device

An inward-facing dashboard camera

A dashcam

A panic button connected to armed response

A two-way radio system

Drivers must also complete training before working for the company, which includes courses in emergency procedures, tech education, and economic driving.

The e-hailing service offers unique features: Wanatu Vervoer’s Facebook page (modified by author)

Demographics and statistics

According to BizNews, as of early December 2024, the app had over 10,000 registrations. By January 21, 2025, the amount had increased to 30,000. Amongst the top users of the service were schoolchildren, making up 35% of the passengers.

Elderly people who cannot drive anymore also make up a significant portion of the app's customer demographic. The same BizNews article mentions how Wanatu’s CEO elaborated that transporting these vulnerable groups also encourages the company to prioritise safety.

Controversy surrounding language requirements

One of the main requirements for Wanatu drivers is being fluent in Afrikaans, as the e-hailing company is marketed to Afrikaans customers. Judith was quoted by IOL as saying:

'Wanatu identified the Afrikaans-speaking community in Pretoria and Centurion as a niche market and point of entry to the e-hailing industry and therefore a Wanatu passenger is guaranteed that his or her driver is able to speak Afrikaans.'

The company sparked controversy regarding its strict language rules. Photo: Wanatu Vervoer’s Facebook page (modified by author)

The company faced significant backlash for this requirement, with Tlangi Mogale, the City of Tshwane's MMC for Roads and Transport, publicly labelling the company's requirement as 'blatant racism'. The company's founder and CEO refutes the claim and explains their choice for the language requirement, saying:

'The ability to speak Afrikaans is therefore a core competency of a Wanatu driver in Pretoria and Centurion and is not viewed as a barrier to employment but rather a skill that can be developed. Wanatu employs drivers who are able to speak at least Afrikaans and English.'

Wanatu meaning

Wanatu' is a derivative of the Afrikaans phrase 'waarnatoe?'. The direct English translation is 'Where to?'.

Is Wanatu operating again?

In early February 2025, two Wanatu vehicles were impounded by Tshwane metro police officers. The issue was relating to permits that the drivers could not provide. The company decided to pull all of its vehicles at the time but announced on their Facebook page on February 21, 2025, that they were running again.

Although they briefly halted their services, Wanatu is back online. Photo: Wanatu Vervoer’s Facebook page (modified by author)

The company's founder and CEO, Judith, spoke to Maroela Media about how they operated without concern since inception but are now being targeted. Judith exclaimed:

'Wanatu has complied with all requirements and is awaiting the issuance of our permits. We hope to clarify this matter in our meeting with the autorities on Friday. In the meantime, Wanatu has obtained legal advice and are of the opinion that our vehicles are being illegally impounded.'

Where does Wanatu operate?

Wanatu’s locations include Pretoria and Centurion at the time of writing in March 2025. The company operates within a 25km radius of the two areas and has plans to extend its operations in future.

Wanatu’s prices

The e-hailing service is more expensive than its competitors, such as Bolt and Uber. The higher fees are from the added security measures and unique selling points. Wanatu includes a R50 surcharge if a driver is more than 10km from the pickup location.

However, unlike its competitors, Wanatu provides upfront fees that do not change after a customer accepts a ride, which may occur in instances relating to traffic or delays. The R50 is also included in the upfront fee, ensuring no 'surprise' costs later.

Where can you download the Wanatu app?

You can download the South African e-hailing service app on Google Play, the Apple store, or the AppGallery.

The company’s fees are slightly higher than its competitors' due to its unique safety features. Photo: PonyWang (modified by author)

Customer experiences and reviews

Although it is a relatively new company, the e-hailing service already has generally positive reviews, with an average rating of 4.3/5 on HelloPeter at the time of writing. One reviewer, Marius O, said:

'Oh my goodness! Use them - like for real! Keep your other service, because they are still expanding and are busy sometimes, but seriously, whenever you can, rather go with Wanatu. They are so friendly, so professional and they are so cool, I just want them to take the scenic route, hahaha. Amazing service and I prefer them anytime, everytime!'

How to become a Wanatu driver

Those wanting to drive for the company must meet the following requirements:

Proficient in Afrikaans and English

A valid South African driver's licence

No criminal record

If you have any further questions, you can contact the company via the following contact details:

Phone number : +27 12 023 3760

: +27 12 023 3760 Email address: hello@wanatu.co.za

Wanatu is a new e-hailing service that has limited areas of operation and slightly higher fees than its competitors. But, its unique safety features make it a top choice for those within Pretoria and Centurion, and other areas in future.

