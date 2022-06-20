Someone's family background has a direct impact on one's career choice. The case is the same for Randy Chrisley, who is famous for his brother Todd Chrisley. Randy gained fame when he appeared in his brother's TV series, Chrisley Knows Best. Talking about his career, his celebrity brother has played a considerable role in shaping Randy's career and whole life, as seen below.

Randy Chrisley is an American businessman and celebrity. He is the brother of a real estate tycoon and reality TV star Todd Chrisley. But, unlike his brother Todd, Randy has somehow lived a reasonably low-profile life. Yet, despite this, he has made headlines in the past. Read more here and learn about his age, family, career, net worth, etc.

Randy Chrisley's profiles & bio

Randy Chrisley's age

On August 28, 1970, Randy was born in Westminister, South Carolina. Therefore, he is 51 years old as of 2022. He spent most of his childhood in South Carolina with his parents and siblings. He is of Caucasian descent and American nationality.

Randy Chrisley's family

Does Todd Chrisley have any brothers and sisters? He has two brothers named Todd and Derrick. Todd, his elder brother, is a successful businessman interested in real estate but is bankrupt. His parents are Gene Raymond, the father, and his mother is, Faye Chrisley. Derrick, his younger brother, passed away on October 23, 1971, when he was only four months. But his actual cause of death is still a mystery.

Does Todd Chrisley have a relationship with his brother Randy?

Yes. Todd has come to the rescue of his brother in many instances, which shows how strong their bond is.

What did Todd Chrisley's dad do for a living?

His father was a veteran in the US Army who even won bronze for the country after serving in the Korean War. But unfortunately, he later succumbed to cancer. After his death, Randy's mother had to work 10 hours a day to provide for them.

Randy Chrisley's education

Randy attended the West Oak School in 1984. However, after high school, there is no information indicating whether or not Randy furthered his education.

Randy Chrisley's body measurements

He appears to be approximately 6 feet tall, judging by his photos. Additionally, he has brown eyes and light brown hair. He is of a slim build and has an oval-shaped face.

What happened to him?

In 2014, Randy was diagnosed with stage four cancer. Despite the late diagnosis, he managed to beat cancer after undergoing chemotherapy. He was declared cancer-free, is currently in remission, and is leading a healthy life.

In 2016, he came to the media attention because of his arrest. He was reportedly arrested for shoplifting candy worth $22 from a South Carolina Dollar General on October 30, 2016. When confronted, he admitted that he put the candy in his pants with the intent of walking out of the store without paying for them.

Randy Chrisley's wife

He dated Pamela for a short time before getting married in 2012. Later in 2016, their relationship encountered issues after she raised accusations of identity against Randy. Todd came to his rescue and defended Randy, claiming Pamela was a gold digger and was only there because of the massive wealth owned by the Chrisley family.

They divorced, and Pamela got arrested and charged with 2nd-degree harassment. He was released on the same day after posting a $1,000 bond. They did not have children together. However, Randy is a father of two children from his previous relationship. He has a daughter named Amber and a son named Gabe.

Randy Chrisley's career

He began working in the real estate industry at a very young age. He did this with the help of his brother Todd, who did well in the industry. Unfortunately, Randy did not succeed in this field and thus joined RS service, where he has worked as an agent since 2001. He may have engaged in other business dealings, but little is known about that.

His brother's TV reality show Chrisley Knows Best was one of Randy's turning points. He made several minor appearances, which made a difference in shaping his career. Aired in 2014, the show features Todd, his devoted wife Julie, and their five children, who live a seemingly picture-perfect Southern life with everything money can buy.

Where is Randy Chrisley now?

Randy is now living his private life, away from the limelight. He is also not active on social media platforms. He is currently busy with his personal life, taking care of his business and health.

How many siblings does Julie Chrisley have?

Julie is a popular reality TV personality who shot to fame after her appearance on the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best along with her husband, Todd and their children. Unfortunately, she only has one sibling Harvey Hughes III.

Randy Chrisley's net worth

He has a net worth estimated at $1 million as of 2022. He started a real estate business but was not as successful as his brother. He is currently employed by RS service, where he works as an agent.

Randy Chrisley has become famous thanks to his status as the younger brother to the reality TV star Todd Chrisley. Unfortunately, his life has not been a bed of roses as he was diagnosed with stage four cancer, went through a divorce and was also arrested. However, he has managed to rise above the challenges and is living happily.

