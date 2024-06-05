A South African graduate, @bongekamatshotyan, on TikTok, shared a video working at a restaurant despite having a degree

The post highlighted the challenges many graduates face when seeking employment in the South African job market

The comments section offered encouragement from many netizens who were moved by her optimism

A woman shared how she's working at a restaurant even after securing her degree. Image: @pinky_matshotyana

Source: Instagram

Sometimes, you get the degree, but the dream job takes a little longer to reach you.

Graduate shows restaurant hustle

TikTok user @bongekamatshotyan shared a video of herself working at a restaurant. She enthusiastically mixed a cocktail at the bar.

In her post, @bongekamatshotyan said she hustled at the restaurant after completing her degree.

"I just thank God that I'm employed," she said in her post.

The challenges of securing employment as a graduate

According to BusinessTech, South Africa's labour market does not have enough demand for a person with a matric certificate and, in some cases, a university degree. A financial services firm noted that about one in ten people who are unemployed in the country have a tertiary education.

Tertiary qualifications are not guaranteed for finding a job, even in a country like Mzansi, where employers find it difficult to hire skilled workers.

SA responds with encouraging words

Moved by the young woman's post, many netizens responded with heartfelt and motivational advice for the graduate who works as a waitress.

Thobela Parker commented:

"Sthandwa Sam keep up the positivity. With that open minded acceptance of yours. You definitely going far ."

lolliey Magxiva reacted:

"Pinkyyyyy!!!!!!❤️."

Ericka ❤️ responded:

"❤️❤️❤️."

God’s Princess said:

"Two months unpaid “internship” right after graduation <<<."

Kuhle✨ commented:

"Stay strong and keep focused. God sees your efforts and it will all be worth it in the end ."

