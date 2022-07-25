A lucky man who won a nearly R100 million Powerball jackpot has shared his plans for the prize money

The man shared how he found out about his R99 million win and what he plans to do with his career in finance

The Powerball jackpot winner also shared his advice for those who are interested in placing their bets

South Africans were waiting to hear whether the lucky winner of the R100 million Powerball was found. The winner stepped forward to claim his winnings, but he has interesting plans for his cash prize.

The winner of the 100 million Powerball lives in Pretoria and works in finance. The man explained how he almost missed the chance to claim his R99 million prize.

R100 million Powerball winner's plans

According to the National Lottery, the Powerball jackpot winner from 19 July 2022 stepped forward. Briefly News reported that the winner only had 48 hours to claim his winnings, and when FNB contacted him, he ignored the number, thinking it was a marketing phone call.

The winner eventually picked up the phone and said he was excited to receive the news as he had never won a jackpot. He said:

“People need to understand that the odds of winning the lottery are very high, you will never know when it will be your turn to win, now I know that winning is possible."

The winner also shared his plans for all the money, and he said he does not plan on making any big changes to his life. According to IOL, the man works in the finance industry and will not quit his job. The winner said that despite the life-changing money, he would continue to live his life as before. He said:

"I have no plans to make big changes to my lifestyle, everything will still be normal, perhaps I may just buy a car and a house only."

Netizens react to fake R100 million Powerball winner

Netizens reacted to a man on Twitter who claimed to be the Powerball winner. Many had jokes as they pretended to be the winner's long-lost family.

@TheBlacklist_ZA commented:

"Hey stranger, it's been a long time since we last spoke. I miss you so much. How about a young vacation?"

@EmmPauWer commented:

"You gonna get some new cousins."

Even South African record label Ambitiouz Entertainment joined in on the fun, @Ambitiouz_Ent commented:

"That record deal you wanted is approved, come sign documents ASAP."

@FoxyNoxee commented:

"I dreamt about you last night! God surely chose me for you!"

