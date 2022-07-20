There is a new multi-millionaire in South Africa after the national Powerball's 99 million rand draw

The winner of the latest Powerball is one lucky soul as they were able to when with their own numbers on the FNB app

The National Lottery commented on how the latest winner of the Powerball lotto can make their claim

In a Powerball draw on 19 July 2022, someone in South Africa who nearly 100 million. The lotto winner has limited time to claim their money.

Someone in South Africa is officially a millionaire as they became R99 million richer than before, thanks to the Powerball jackpot. Image: Getty Images/RapidEye/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The National Lottery has released explicit instructions on how the winner can fetch their winnings. Luck was in the air between 15 and 18 July as five others have also become millionaires.

South African wins R99.9 million in Powerball lottery

According to TimesLIVE, A lucky lotto player had their R150 bet turn into nearly 100 million with a R99 983, 08.10 lottery jackpot. The win was on 19 July 2022, and the ticket owner has until 21 July 2022 to collect their winnings, a total of 48 hours to claim, reports IOL.

TimesLIVE also reports more wins on 16 and 17 July 2022. In the space of two days and there were two more lotto winners. First, a Powerball plus winner in Soweto spent R45 to pick his numbers and was awarded 13.9million. There was also a winner in Pinetown KZN who bet R15 and won 4.6 million.

Lotto is widely played among South Africans. Many shared what they would do if they won millions from the lotto.

@_Yamzy tweeted:

"Ka winner lotto or power ball I ain’t telling a soul, leaving Johannesburg to clear my head after I’ve collected my racks."

@GodfreyMasiu commented:

"No one I mean no one would have the calm nerves to tweet on the same night they won a R100 million. Psychology dictates."

@johny_theblessd wrote:

"Capitec bank introducing lotto means that I'm about to unlock my wealth.."

