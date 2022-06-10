A blessed unemployed Western Cape woman has won R31 473 151 in the Lotto Plus 1 draw, a big winner

According to Ithuba, the woman who lives in Oudtshoorn, bought the winning ticket at Dahley and Khandaker

The woman has chosen to keep her winning private and has only told her immediate family of the big win

They always say that life surprises you when you least expect it. Feeling down and out after having been unemployed for some time, a lady from the Western Cape’s life recently changed when she won R31million in the Lotto.

The woman has chosen to keep her winning private and has only told her immediate family of the big win

Source: Getty Images

Everyone dreams of the day where their numbers all come up on the screen. A lucky lady experienced that feeling and it was much needed as she was without an income.

IOL reported that Ithuba revealed that the big winner lives in Oudtshoorn, bought the winning ticket at Dahley and Khandaker. The total she won is R31 473 151.

Having spent only R40 on her ticket and taking the chance to select her special numbers manually, the woman came out a winner. What an absolute blessing!

The woman has kept her identity private and only told immediate family of her winnings. She was at home when she found out and that is where she prepares to keep the good news.

“I was extremely shocked when I found out that I had won, however I don’t plan to change my life in any drastic way.”

This is life changing money that we are sure the woman is going to use wisely to make her family live a blessed and comfortable life free from financial worry.

Gauteng man bets twice on same lucky lotto numbers, wins both times

In related news, Briefly News reported that it's said lighting never strikes the same place twice, at least not unless you're one very lucky Mzansi man.

A 57-year old geologist who betted twice on the same numbers in the Lotto Plus has walked away with a double jackpot.

The anonymous man won a total of R803 434.20 in the April 14 draw. It's reported the winner used a banking app to play and opted for the manual selection of his lucky winning numbers.

