A group of boss babes in South Africa showed off their careers as safety officers, which amazed many people online.

South African women showed off their careers as safety officers in a TikTok video.

Friends flex careers as safety officers

TikTok user @phuti_mathatho shared a clip on the video platform showcasing herself along with her friend's careers.

In the clip, one can see @phuti_mathatho's friend Nompha, who is a safety officer in logistics, followed by Sisanda, who is also a safety officer in logistics, then Rachel, a safety officer at Eskom, and lastly, Phuti herself, who is also a safety officer in logistics.

Online users received the footage well, and it became a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

People are inspired by the young ladies

The video of the women impressed many online users as they rushed to the comments to gush over the ladies.

Adash swadindah shared:

"I changed my dream because of you, girl. I wanna become a safety officer in logistics. Now I am still in NCV doing Transport and Logistics level 3."

Petunia_53 added:

"You guys are living my dream. One day, God willing, I'll get here."

Ayo simply said:

"I'm inspired."

Tshegofatso Madiba commented:

"I can’t wait to do this with my engineer friends."

Gugulethoe expressed:

"I’m so motivated I’m doing my last year in logistics."

