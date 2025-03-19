A group of graduates joyfully walked across the lawn of their university to celebrate finishing their studies

Education is a major milestone for people in the country looking to improve their lives and to move on up in the world

South Africans had a lot of praise for the educated folks, with many commenting about voting for a person named Uyanda

South Africans applauded a group of graduates dressed in traditional Xhosa attire.

South Africans were in a celebratory mood when a group of graduates dressed in traditional Xhosa attire strutted their stuff across the lawn of their university. The crew of educated individuals joyfully walked across the lawn in high spirits, bringing congratulations from Mzansi.

Strut your stuff

TikTokker itbelikethatbruhh shared the clip of a large group of individuals having a good time. The crew can be seen clapping and singing as they walk past with everyone having a massive smile on their faces. The traditional Xhosa attire is a sight to behold. It consists of a ton of black and white clothing with different shapes and lines embedded within its design.

See the video below:

Education as a means to success

Education is a crucial aspect of anyone's life, especially in South Africa. Social mobility in the country is tough to come by as there are few opportunities for gainful employment, especially for the youth. Furthermore, the country has one of the highest rates of unemployment in the world.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Training, around 7% of South Africans hold a degree, which isn't exactly high. Education remains elusive for many looking to improve their lives in the country, so it's quite the event and sight to see when people can graduate from such institutions.

South Africans applauded the jovial sight and had nothing but positivity to share with the graduates.

Read the comments below:

