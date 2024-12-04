Oscar De La Hoya's net worth today: How rich is the boxing icon?

Winning 11 world titles across six weight classes, including an Olympic gold medal, earned Oscar De La Hoya the nickname The Golden Boy. Since retiring in 2009, his lucrative pay-per-view earnings and ventures as a promoter have continued to grow his fortune. Take a dive into Oscar De La Hoya's net worth and how he earned his riches.

Oscar De La Hoya during the Saul Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia final press conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in May 2024. Photo: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy, Richard Pelham (modified by author)

Oscar De La Hoya is a retired American professional boxer, Olympic gold medalist, and founder of Golden Boy Promotions. As an 11-time world champion with a storied career, he ranks on Forbes' list of the highest-paid athletes. Here is everything to know about his net worth.

Full name Oscar De La Hoya Nickname The Golden Boy Gender Male Date of birth 4 February 1973 Age 51 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth East Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Hispanic Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height 5'11" (180 cm) Weight 66 kg (145 lbs) Body measurements in inches 40-32-14 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Cecilia Gonzales De La Hoya Father Joel De La Hoya Sr. Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Holly Sonders Children 6 School James A. Garfield High School Profession Boxer, boxing promoter Net worth $200 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Oscar De La Hoya's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth the Golden Boy's net worth is estimated to be $200 million, with his boxing career being his major source of wealth. In a 2023 interview reported by The Guardian, the former world champion discussed his motivation for entering the ring:

I was conditioned to fight from the start, from five- or six years old. To become world champion, to become this person that I don't think I wanted to be. I was living through my father's dream, and I was trying to make my parents proud.

How did Oscar De La Hoya make his money?

The top former wrestler earned wealth through his boxing career, with lucrative purses, pay-per-view earnings, and endorsements. Before we break down his earnings and assets, here are 5 fascinating facts about Oscar.

Facts about Oscar De La Hoya. Photo: Richard Pelham on Getty Images (modified by author)

Oscar De La Hoya's career earnings

How much money has Oscar De La Hoya made? The former pound-for-pound champion earned substantial sums throughout his illustrious career. From his Olympic gold medal in 1992 to facing legends like Julio César Chávez and Floyd Mayweather Jr., his bouts generated over $700 million in pay-per-view revenue, as Forbes published.

At his peak, he was the top pay-per-view earner, outpacing Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Pacquiao. In one of Oscar De La Hoya's fights, he pursed $35 million when he fought with Manny Pacquiao.

How much money did Floyd Mayweather make against Oscar De La Hoya?

In the 2007 fight, De La Hoya earned $52 million, while Mayweather made $25 million. The event, generating a total revenue of $165 million, became one of the richest fights in history.

Oscar De La Hoya's endorsements

De La Hoya secured endorsement deals with Nike, Coca-Cola, and AT&T, boosting wealth. He partnered with EA Sports for Fight Night Round 3 on PS3, Xbox 360, and PSP.

Golden Boy Promotions

In 2002, the 11-time world champion established Golden Boy Promotions, a highly successful boxing promotion company. It has organised numerous major fights and played a crucial role in advancing the careers of several prominent boxers.

Oscar De La Hoya on stage during a press conference on 14 March 2024 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Philanthropy

The iconic boxer and his siblings established the Cecilia Gonzalez De La Hoya Cancer Center, donating $350,000. He also founded a charity to support underprivileged youth and donated $3.5 million to the De La Hoya Animo Charter High School in 2008.

Other ventures

Aside from boxing, the Golden Boy has pursued various ventures, including a Spanish-language boxing show on HBO, a clothing line, and merchandising deals. He also released a Grammy-nominated album, Oscar, authored a children's book, Super Oscar, and published his autobiography, American Son: My Story.

What is Oscar De La Hoya's salary?

At the peak of his boxing career, the former Olympic Gold medalist earned around $20 million per fight. Today, his salary comes from his role as a boxing promoter and various lucrative business ventures.

How much does Oscar De La Hoya's house cost?

The boxing legend boasts an impressive real estate portfolio. In 1997, Oscar purchased a Los Angeles home for $3.35 million and sold it for $3.75 million in 2002. His Pasadena mansion, bought for $5.2 million in 2001, is now worth $18 million.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he acquired a 9,000-square-foot property in Henderson, Nevada, for $14.6 million in 2022 and listed it for $20 million in 2024.

Oscar at Devin Haney's media workout at Wild Card Boxing Club in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

What is inside Oscar De La Hoya's car collection?

His car collection features rare classics, including a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a custom 1991 GMC Sierra, and a 1991 Cizeta Moroder V16T. It includes a 2010 Lamborghini Murciélago SV, a 1996 Ferrari FX, a 1974 Maserati Bora, and a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

FAQS

While earning millions throughout his career, the famous boxer has also built a massive fan base eager to learn about every aspect of his life. Here are some of the top questions and the best answers:

How much does Oscar De La Hoya make per fight? The boxing legend earned between $20 million and $30 million per fight, depending on the event.

The boxing legend earned between $20 million and $30 million per fight, depending on the event. Who is Oscar De La Hoya's wife? Though divorced, he was married to singer Millie Corretjer and shares three children with her.

Though divorced, he was married to singer Millie Corretjer and shares three children with her. Who are Oscar De La Hoya's children? The boxing icon has six children from various relationships.

The boxing icon has six children from various relationships. What is Oscar De La Hoya's nationality? He holds dual American and Mexican citizenship.

He holds dual American and Mexican citizenship. What is Oscar De La Hoya's ethnicity? The former boxer is of Hispanic descent and has a Mexican heritage.

The former boxer is of Hispanic descent and has a Mexican heritage. What does Oscar De La Hoya do for a living now? The retired boxer is now a boxing promoter, entrepreneur, and investor, running Golden Boy Promotions and various ventures.

A 17-year career decorated with 11 world titles birthed a legend and one of boxing's top earners. Now a successful promoter with lucrative endorsements and merchandise, Oscar De La Hoya's net worth continues to grow, solidifying him as a boxing icon and savvy businessman.

