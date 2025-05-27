Sabrina Carpenter's hometown: exploring her roots in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Sabrina Carpenter's hometown in rural Quakertown, Pennsylvania, has around 9,000 people, and it nurtured a talent that would later become a global superstar. The small-town girl realised her big dreams after making the big move to LA, but Pennsylvania will always be the place where:

The air is better, the water's better, the bread's better.

Sabrina Carpenter at the 2025 Met Gala on May 05, 2025, in NYC (L) and at the 67th Grammys on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Sabrina Carpenter is originally from Quakertown, Bucks County , and briefly grew up in nearby East Greenville in Montgomery County before relocating to California at age 13.

, and briefly grew up in nearby East Greenville in Montgomery County before relocating to California at age 13. Carpenter's background in rural Pennsylvania fueled her creativity , and her parents were supportive.

, and her parents were supportive. Many of Sabrina Carpenter's family members still reside in Pennsylvania, where she returns regularly to perform at local concerts.

Sabrina Carpenter's profile summary

Full name Sabrina AnnLynn Carpenter Date of birth May 11, 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States Current residence Hollywood Hills, California Nationality American Heritage Mixed German, Scottish, English, Austrian, and Irish Height 5 feet (1.52 m/152 cm) Parents David Carpenter, Elizabeth Carpenter Siblings Sarah Carpenter, Shannon Carpenter, Cayla Carpenter Profession Singer-songwriter, actress Genre R&B, pop Net worth Approx. $12 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Sabrina Carpenter's origins in rural Pennsylvania

Sabrina is the youngest of four siblings, born in Quakertown, Bucks County, in 1999 to David and Elizabeth Carpenter.

Part of Sabrina Carpenter's childhood was spent in East Greenville in Montgomery County and Lower Milford Township in Lehigh County, where her family relocated.

Her parents, who also have creative backgrounds, encouraged her to pursue the arts. She enrolled for dance lessons at two and was already singing by six years old. Sabrina's father, David, turned a small closet at her childhood home into a purple-coloured recording studio.

David also helped record Sabrina's songs before she started working with a voice coach. Sabrina left school in fourth grade to be homeschooled and focus on her career while auditioning for talent competitions.

Five facts about singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter. Photo: Samir Hussein on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rural Pennsylvania fueled Sabrina Carpenter's creativity

Sabrina's birthplace played a significant role in shaping her artistic work. While appearing on an October 2024 episode of CBS Sunday Morning, Sabrina explained to Tracy Smith how the environment influenced her talents.

Landscapes like this, silence, really curated my imagination from a young age. I think it gave me the ability to be bored, and from boredom came ideas... I was bored, but I was always using my imagination. I was creating scenes — I was a really big dreamer girl.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during Q102's Jingle Ball Pre-Party 2016 on December 7, 2016, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Nicholas Hunt (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina's hometown residents used to be her audience when she was growing up. She shared in her March 2024 Vogue cover story that she would sing to customers at local pubs where her parents and her sisters — Sarah, Shannon, and Cayla — used to dine.

Her creativity and hard work eventually paid off in 2009 at 10 years old when she emerged third in a Miley Cyrus singing competition. Sabrina later signed a record deal with Disney's Hollywood Records at 12.

Sabrina at Wells Fargo Centre on December 7, 2016, in Philadelphia (R) and at the Kohl's store in Quakertown on September 13, 2014 (L). Photo: Lisa Lake/Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter is now a seasoned Californian

Sabrina has lived in California for over a decade. After being cast as Maya Hart on Disney Channel's Girl Meets World, Sabrina and her mother, Elizabeth, moved to Los Angeles when she was 13 years old

Sabrina Carpenter lives in a $4.4 million mansion in the Hollywood Hills. She bought the newly renovated 3,500-square-foot, 1930s Mediterranean–style house in December 2023.

She owns another $1.7 million home in Northridge, California, that she purchased in 2018. While comparing her life in Los Angeles and rural Pennsylvania, Carpenter told Vanity Fair in 2017:

The difference is crazy. There are a lot of doors in L.A.—some open, some slam in your face. In Pennsylvania, I was living in my own world, where I could create everything around me.

Sabrina Carpenter during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles. Photo: Kevin Mazur (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Carpenter loves going back to her PA hometown

Sabrina is proud of her roots in The Keystone State and has returned multiple times. She has headlined local concerts at Musikfest in Bethlehem and Hersheypark Stadium, where she used to frequent as a child.

In October 2024, the singer performed at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, which is about 40 miles south of Quakertown, during her Short n' Sweet Tour. Sabrina told The Morning Call in 2016 that she appreciates every opportunity that gets her to Pennsylvania.

Half of our family still lives in Pennsylvania, so I'm grateful for these local concerts which give me a chance to come back. And it gives my dad a chance to see me in concert. I couldn't have done this without my parents.

Sabrina performs at Wells Fargo Centre on December 6, 2017, in Philly (L) and during Musikfest on August 12, 2016, in Bethlehem, PA (R). Photo: Lisa Lake/Gilbert Carrasquillo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina is friends with fellow Pennsylvania native Taylor Swift

Taylor was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania, in December 1989. Her family later relocated to Wyomissing, Berks County, Pennsylvania, which is about 50 miles from where Sabrina Carpenter grew up. Sabrina started covering songs by Taylor Swift at 9 years old and later became an opening act on the pop star's 2023 Eras Tour.

The Pennsylvania natives are now great friends and have been spotted together at events like the AMAs and the Grammys. In October 2023, Sabrina attended a Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets to support Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce. While describing their friendship, Carpenter told Variety in August 2024:

She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter at the Grammys on February 02, 2025, in LA (L) and at Accor Stadium on February 23, 2024, in Sydney (R). Photo: Don Arnold/Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter's hometown of Quakertown gave her a solid foundation that makes her a great performer on stage and camera. She continues to make her native Pennsylvania proud as a world-renowned singer-songwriter and actress.

