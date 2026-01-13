Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster flaunts a multi-million rand Mercedes-Benz SUV, signalling the rewards of his hard work both on and off the pitch

Foster impressed at AFCON 2025, contributing two goals and two assists despite South Africa being knocked out of the tournament

The Burnley forward continues to make his mark in the English Premier League, combining top-flight football success with a taste for luxury

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster recently showcased the fruits of his hard work when he flaunted his multi-million rand Mercedes-Benz SUV. Foster, who also plays for Burnley in the English Premier League, was part of the South African national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where Bafana Bafana were unfortunately knocked out.

Lyle Foster celebrates scoring his team's second goal next to midfielder Teboho Mokoena (C) and Tshepang Moremi (R) during the Africa Cup of Nations. Image: Khaled DESOUKI

Source: Getty Images

He shared a reel on Instagram featuring himself in a new Mercedes-AMG G63, which is priced around R4.4 million to R4.6 million from official dealers. In the video, Foster linked up with fellow Bafana Bafana defender Tylon Smith, who also turns out for English Championship side Queens Park Rangers (QPR). Smith did not get an opportunity to make an appearance for Bafana Bafana but will focus on continuing his development with QPR.

Inside Foster’s Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Luxury and Performance

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of the most recognisable luxury SUVs in the world, known for its boxy silhouette, high ride height, and rugged off-road heritage. Despite its military roots, the modern G-Class has become a status symbol in football circles, thanks to its imposing presence and plush interior.

Inside, the SUV offers a premium mix of leather upholstery, ambient lighting, brushed metal finishes, and a pair of widescreen digital displays for infotainment and driver information. High-end models come with heated and ventilated seats, Burmester surround sound, and advanced driver technologies such as adaptive cruise control and multiple off-road modes. There’s also generous rear seating, a spacious boot, and a firm yet comfortable driving position that offers a commanding view of the road.

Lyle Foster’s AFCON and Burnley contributions

Foster had a solid showing at AFCON 2025, finishing the tournament with 2 goals and 2 assists, giving him four direct goal contributions. He scored a late winner against Angola to secure a 2‑1 victory in Bafana Bafana’s group opener and also set up goals for his teammates earlier in the competition. The forward who rose through the Orlando Pirates youth ranks was also on the scoresheet in the 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe, which secured South Africa a spot in the round of 16.

Christopher Wooh of Cameroon and Lyle Foster of South Africa (left) during the Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 match between South Africa and Cameroon. Image: Visionhaus

Source: Getty Images

At the club level, Foster has made 13 appearances for Burnley, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist, continuing to make an impact in the English Premier League.

Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster scores against Manchester United

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster, recently named by coach Hugo Broos in the squad for the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and Nigeria, made history on Saturday afternoon, 30 August, in the English Premier League.

The former Orlando Pirates forward scored Burnley’s equaliser against Manchester United after his side had fallen behind early.

