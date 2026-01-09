AFCON 2025 Player of the Tournament Race: Lookman vs Diaz Stats Show Who Leads
- Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Morocco’s Brahim Diaz are emerging as the standout performers of AFCON 2025
- Both players have delivered decisive contributions, shaping the race for the Player of the Tournament award
- Briefly News exclusively spoke to football journalist Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu for insights on their impact
As the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations reaches its decisive stages, individual brilliance is beginning to shape the tournament narrative, with two attacking players who are emerging as early frontrunners for the Player of the Tournament award.
South Africa's Bafana Bafana were booted out of the tournament in the round of 16, after losing agonisingly 2-1 to the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon. The team had qualified from Group B, after beating Angola 2-1, defeating Zimbabwe 3-2, despite falling short 1-0 to Egypt.
Lookman and Diaz are front-runners for awards
Briefly News exclusively spoke to football journalist Bongani Shushabino Mthimkhulu, who highlighted the performances of Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman and Morocco’s Brahim Diaz. According to Mthimkhulu, Lookman has been central to Nigeria’s attacking play, registering three goals and four assists in just three appearances.
He noted that beyond these numbers, Lookman’s influence in build-up play, transitions, and final-third creativity has given the Super Eagles multiple attacking options, and that his efficiency, averaging over two goal contributions per match, has been remarkable. Mthimkhulu also reminded that Lookman was crowned CAF African Men’s Player of the Year in 2024, a pedigree that has translated seamlessly to AFCON 2025.
On the other hand, Mthimkhulu explained that Brahim Diaz has matched Nigeria’s progress with equally decisive performances, scoring four goals in four matches to become the first Moroccan player ever to achieve that milestone at the Africa Cup of Nations. He added that while Diaz is yet to register an assist, his role as Morocco’s primary attacking outlet and his ability to deliver in key moments have been instrumental for the host nation.
Diaz and Lookman have different styles of play
Mthimkhulu observed that the two players represent different attacking profiles: Lookman offers a complete package through goals and assists, while Diaz exemplifies a pure finisher with a historic edge. He concluded that as AFCON 2025 moves into its knockout rounds, performances in these critical stages will likely determine who takes home the Player of the Tournament award.
For now, he said, the numbers speak clearly: Ademola Lookman and Brahim Diaz have set the benchmark, keeping the race wide open.
Lookman has played 4 matches and managed to score 3 goals, providing 4 assists. This means he has 7 total goal contributions, and he leads the tournament in combined goals and assists. In stark contrast, Díaz, in his 4 matches, scored 4 goals and has made history for Morocco by scoring in four matches.
