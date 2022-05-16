Nasty C has taken to social media to announce that he has bagged another massive deal for his ongoing Ivyson Army Tour

The There They Go hitmaker took to his timeline to share that music streaming platform Audiomack has joined the show as one of the main sponsors

The excited star's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him and to let their fave know that they'll be among the crowd when the tour is in their cities

Nasty C is exactly the man he thinks he is. The rapper took to social media recently to share that he has bagged a massive sponsorship for his tour dubbed the Ivyson Army Tour.

Nasty C landed another sponsorship deal for his Ivyson Army Tour. Image: @nasty_csa

Source: Instagram

The excited There They Go hitmaker revealed that popular music streaming platform Audiomack is now one of the sponsors of the tour that began earlier in May.

The star could not believe his luck when the platform decided to cut a del with him in the middle of the tour. Taking to Instagram to announce the news, Nasty wrote:

"CRAZY… This is just crazy!" he said, according to SAHipHopMag.

The young artist's fans flooded his timeline with messages congratulating him. Many shared that they'll definitely check out the show when it hits their city later this month.

paballo_1 wrote:

"Wins on wins!"

nomonde_mthy commented:

"Yoh, well deserved."

thee_unwanted_niiqqv wrote:

"You deserve it."

fakumfutho said:

"This is crazy."

morgan.professor commented:

"Ivyson tour. Lots of love for the team."

exoduse_rhymez wrote:

"Now we got @audiomarcdj and @audiomack in one team!!! Finally."

brainie_na said:

"Glad to see this sponsor. Well deserved man. All deserved, tomorrow we'll be there."

angelou4833 added:

"Army Tour fully armed."

Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens impresses Mzansi with rap skills

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nasty C's girlfriend Sammie Heavens can rap. The stunner took to social media recently to show off her rap skills. Many on her timeline agreed that she is just as talented as her rapper boo.

The There They Go hitmaker and his girlfriend went to the same high school and are now showing the world that they're both gifted when it comes to penning lyrics.

Sammie took to Instagram and shared a clip of herself rapping, ZAlebs reports. She also posted a clip of her lyrics video. Mzansi agreed that Sammie should drop her own rap songs.

Source: Briefly News