The African National Congress in Johannesburg's coalition partners have rallied around Mayor Dada Morero

Morero is facing a motion of no confidence that the Democratic Alliance has brought against him

ActionSA slammed the motion of no confidence, and the Economic Freedom Fighters said it would not support the motion

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, national, provincial and local governance, the Government of National Unity, political parties and Parliament.

The ANC's coalition partners will not support the motion of no confidence against Dada Morero. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — Coalition partners of the African National Congress (ANC) in Johannesburg, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA, have dismissed the motion of no confidence which the Democratic Alliance (DA) tabled against mayor Dada Morero.

ActionSA and EFF against no confidence motion

According to TimesLIVE, ActionSA's Gauteng chairperson, Funzi Ngobeni, called the motion of no confidence a PR stunt. He said it is opportunistic of the DA, because every political party is unhappy with the current state of Johannesburg.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He accused the DA of failing to attend Integrated Development Plan sessions, where the plans of the city are communicated with residents. He also accused DA councillors of not holding public meetings. In a statement he issued on 8 May, Ngobeni accused the party of grandstanding.

"The DA's decision to table these motions without first engaging other parties underscores a clear lack of constructive intent. Their refusal to consult, even while knowing that no single part holds a majority and that a successful motion requires 136 councillors, exposes the performative nature of their actions," he said.

The DA filed a motion of no confidence against Dada Morero. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

EFF won't support motion: Dunga

The EFF's Gauteng chairperson, Nkululelko Dunga, also said the Red Berets would not support the motion of no confidence, which he sees as an attempt remove the current city government. Dunga said the EFF wasn't approached to support the motion of no confidence.

Dunga noted that a support of the motion of no confidence would be a sign of no confidence against the EFF in the coalition government. He added that Morero is duty-bound to hold people in his portfolio accountable. The Premier of Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, said that the ANC has met with the EFF and ActionSA, and is planning on meeting with other parties to resolve the minor differences ahead of the motion of no confidence.

Dada Morero recently came under fire from members of the public after he announced that Lilian Ngoyi Street would be fixed in August. He added that the contractor initially contracted to fix the street, which was damaged in an explosion in 2023, but did not complete the job, and a new company was contracted. Morero said that the first phase of the street's renovations would be complete in August.

Dada Morero sets aside R296 million for electrifying informal settlements

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Morero announced a R296 million budget for providing electricity to informal settlements. He made the announcement during the City of Johannesburg's State of the City Address.

Morero said informal settlements in areas like Diepsloot, Orange Farm and Kaya Sands would be electrified. He said the move also seeks to reduce illegal connections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News