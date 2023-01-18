Top 20 best high schools in Johannesburg, Gauteng in 2024
Quality education is one of the most valuable things a parent can give their child. Johannesburg is one of the South African cities with some of the best educational institutions in the country. The best high schools in Johannesburg are known for providing optimal learning conditions. They are staffed with qualified teachers.
Parents are constantly looking for the best institutions to take their children. A good quality education paves the way for a bright future. The best high schools in Johannesburg ensure all learners achieve their academic and non-academic potential.
Overview of the best high schools in Johannesburg
Below is a table of the best high schools in Johannesburg. They are selected based on their academic reputation and performance.
|Ranking
|Institution
|1
|St John's College
|2
|Roedean School
|3
|Parktown High School for Girls
|4
|Parktown Boys’ High School
|5
|Horizon High School
|6
|Barnato Park High School
|7
|Lycée Jules Verne
|8
|Beaulieu College
|9
|St Stithians College
|10
|St Peter's College
|11
|Kingsmead College
|12
|Northcliff High School
|13
|St Andrew's School for Girls
|14
|Athlone Boys High School
|15
|Holy Family College
|16
|Abbotts College Johannesburg South
|17
|Helpmekaar Kollege
|18
|Edenvale High School
|19
|Jeppe High School for Boys
|20
|Hoërskool Randburg
Best high schools in Johannesburg, Gauteng
Check out the list of the best schools in Gauteng's City of Johannesburg.
20. Hoërskool Randburg
- Location: 183 Malibongwe Dr, Fontainebleau, Johannesburg, 2194, SA
- Contact: +27 11 782 6226
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Public
At Hoërskool Randburg, boys and girls receive top-quality education. There is a focus on personal development that equips them to make the right life choices. Christian values are promoted in this institution.
19. Jeppe High School for Boys
- Location: Good Hope St &, Roberts Ave, Kensington, Johannesburg, 2094, SA
- Contact: +27 11 614 1938
- Gender: Boys
- Type: Public
At Jeppe High School for Boys, students are educated, and their talents are nurtured. The institution is one of the 23 Milner Schools, and its sister school is Jeppe High School for Girls. This public English medium high school is located in Kensington, a suburb of Johannesburg.
18. Edenvale High School
- Location: Linksfield Rd, Edenvale, Johannesburg, 1610, SA
- Contact: +27 11 453 9014
- Gender: Boys
- Type: Public
One of the top public high schools in Johannesburg is Edenvale High School. The institution has adequate facilities and teachers. It is a hub for intellectual growth and development. Students' minds are guided, mentored, and nurtured accordingly.
17. Helpmekaar Kollege
- Location: Empire Rd & Melle St, Johannesburg, 2001, SA
- Contact: +27 11 339 2226/7
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
Helpmekaar Kollege is a private Afrikaans medium co-educational high school. Did you know it was the first Afrikaans high school in Johannesburg? At Helpmekaar Kollege, you can take the SAT in Grade 11. SAT is a standardised college admission test used in the United States of America.
16. Abbotts College Johannesburg South
- Location: 27 Ferdinand St, Suideroord, Johannesburg, 2091
- Contact: +27 11 680 4757
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
At Abbotts College Johannesburg South, individual needs are supported and academic success is encouraged within a caring learning environment. Educators stay abreast with the current educational trends. The institution encourages individual responsibility for students’ own learning.
15. Holy Family College
- Location: 40 Oxford Rd, Parktown
- Contact: +27 11 486 1104
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
Holy Family College is a mixed Catholic school situated on Oxford Road in Parktown. CAPS and IEB academic curricula are followed, and Grade 12 write the IEB NSC examinations. All teachers are encouraged to remain lifelong learners. Holy Family College also has a preschool and a preparatory School.
14. Athlone Boys High School
- Location: 70 Bezuidenhout Avenue - Bezuidenhout
- Contact: +27 11 618 3538
- Gender: Boys
- Type: Private
Athlone Boys' High School is a boys-only high school located on Bezuidenhout Avenue. Lawyer George Bizos, musician Johnny Clegg, and businessman Sol Kerzner are among the notable alums of Athlone Boys High School.
13. St Andrew's School for Girls
- Location: St Andrew's Ave, Senderwood, Germiston, 2145,
- Contact: (011) 453 9408
- Gender: Girls
- Type: Private
St Andrew's School for Girls is one of the best private high schools in Johannesburg. The institution moulds grounded, accomplished, and confident young women. Teachers at St Andrew's School for Girls are encouraged to offer a challenging yet imaginative education that extends beyond the classroom.
12. Northcliff High School
- Location: Blackheath
- Contact: +27 11 476 1544
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
Northcliff High School is one of the top-performing schools in Gauteng. The institution is focused on developing a child by offering a balance of academics, cultural activities, and sports. Northcliff High School was established in 1969 and offers a secure, disciplined, and caring environment for learners.
11. Kingsmead College
- Location: Melrose
- Contact: +27 11 731 7300
- Gender: Girls
- Type: Private
Kingsmead College is a leading Christian girls' institution situated on beautiful grounds in Melrose. It encourages girls to take risks to grow in confidence and courage. The girls at Kingsmead College are taught the importance of academics, cultural activities, community service, and sports.
10. St Peter's College
- Location: Off Maxwell Dr, Sunninghill, Sandton
- Contact: +27 (0)11 807 5315
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
St Peter's College is an Anglican day high school. It is one of the leading independent schools in the country. It has norms and values that have been maintained since it was established. Every child’s potential at St Peter's College is achieved through exposure to various academic, sporting, creative, cultural, and community activities.
9. St Stithians College
- Location: Border of Sandton and Randburg
- Contact: +27 (0)11 577 6000
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
St Stithians College has a boys' college and a girls' college. The colleges follow the Methodist ethos and are guided by a value framework richly ingrained in their identity. All staff members at St Stithians College are committed to offering an all-inclusive curriculum, ensuring all students get the best education.
8. Beaulieu College
- Location: 107 Maple Rd, Kyalami AH, Midrand
- Contact: 011 468 2114
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
Beaulieu College allows all learners to explore and fulfil their talents. The environment is caring, innovative, and stimulating. It is one of the top 20 best high schools in Johannesburg. Beaulieu College is a member of the Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (ISASA) and the Independent Examination Board (IEB).
7. Lycée Jules Verne
- Location: Cnr Bauhinia Road & Cestrum Ave, Morningside Ext.40, Sandton,
- Contact: +27 (0)11 884 8936/ +27 (0)10 025 0956
- Gender: Boys and girls
- Type: Private
Lycée Jules Verne is a French international school whose main campus is located in Sandton, South Africa. The school is adapted to this era. Lycée Jules Verne favours modern languages, culture, and general knowledge. All students are taught to be accountable and responsible.
6. Barnato Park High School
- Location: Berea
- Contact: +27 12 348 1221
- Gender: Girls
- Type: Public
Barnato Park High School is one of the top 10 best high schools in Johannesburg. It was built on the site of the mansion that had been designed for Barney Barnato, a mining millionaire. Barnato Park High School offers quality education to all learners and nurtures their talents and abilities.
5. Horizon High School
- Location: 9-13 Pieter Wessels St, Stafford
- Contact: 011 434 52 34
- Gender: Boys
- Type: Private
At Horizon High School, students are supported and encouraged to be the best version of themselves. Empathy, critical thinking, and self-direction are also encouraged. This institution was established by Horizon Educational Trust.
4. Parktown Boys’ High School
- Location: Parktown
- Contact: (011) 642 4531
- Gender: Boys
- Type: Public
At Parktown Boys’ High School, all boys are encouraged to practice honesty, integrity, gentlemanly conduct, tolerance, empathy, respect, and self-discipline. The institution's matric classes have achieved a pass rate of 98-100%, making it one of the top public high schools in Gauteng. It is also one of the most affordable high schools in Johannesburg.
3. Parktown High School for Girls
- Location: 55 Tyrone Ave, Parkview
- Contact: 011 593 5900
- Gender: Girls
- Type: Public
Parktown High School for Girls supports all students in reaching for the stars. The school is one of the top 10 best high schools in Gauteng. It is situated in a peaceful area and maintains a healthy balance of tradition and discipline. Teachers at Parktown High School for Girls use a progressive approach to contemporary education.
2. Roedean School
- Location: Princess of Wales Terrace, Parktown
- Contact: +27 11 647 3202
- Gender: Girls
- Type: Private
Roedean School for Girls is one of the top 5 best high schools in Johannesburg. It is a private boarding school for girls situated in the suburb of Parktown. Education is offered in English. Roedean School has a longstanding heritage and an exceptional reputation.
1. St John's College
- Location: St David Rd, Houghton Estate
- Contact: 010 492 0300
- Gender: Boys
- Type: Private
St John's College ranks first on the list of the best private high schools in Johannesburg. It is a leading Christian school founded in 1898. St John's College accepts boys from pre-preparatory, preparatory, and college. Girls are only accepted in The Bridge Nursery School and sixth form.
What is the most prestigious high school in SA?
The most prestigious institutions include Hilton College, St. Andrew’s School, Marist Brothers School, Oakham School, St. John’s College, Swiss International Academy Zurich, and The Hill Foundation.
What is the #1 high school in America?
The top American high schools include Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, Carnegie Vanguard High School, Liberal Arts and Science Academy High School, Design and Architecture Senior High School, and Gilbert Classical Academy.
What is the most elite private high school in the world?
Some of the most elite private high schools in the world are Westminister School in London, School for Advanced Studies in America, The Davidson Academy of Nevada, and Academic Magnet High School.
Are there cheap high schools in Johannesburg?
Yes, there are affordable high schools in the city of Johannesburg. Generally, public schools are cheaper than private ones.
Which are the best art high schools in Johannesburg?
Some of the top-rated art schools in Johannesburg are Espoir Academy, Greenside High School, Helen O'Grady Drama Academy, National School of the Arts (NSA), and Taal-International School Johannesburg.
What is the best high school in SA?
The best high schools in the country include St John's College, Roedean School, Parktown High School for Girls, Parktown High School for Boys, and Horizon High School.
How do you choose a high school in South Africa?
You should choose a school that offers a curriculum that will meet your needs and interests. You should also consider your budget.
Which is the most popular school in South Africa?
Some of the most popular high schools in the country are Afrikaanse Hoër Meisieskool, Star College Cape Town, Al-Falaah College, Holy Family College, Collegiate Girls High, and Westville Girls High.
The best high schools in Johannesburg are designed and equipped for optimal learning and teaching. These institutions offer high-quality education and a wide array of extracurricular activities.
Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the best private schools in Johannesburg. Education is one of the most priceless gifts for children. They need good schools that offer quality education.
The school environment you choose for your kids impacts their academic and extracurricular performance, behaviour, psychology, and so on. It is important to pick institutions that nurture your child's potential.
Source: Briefly News