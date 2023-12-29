A young woman posted a TikTik video looking for her crush whom she met in the taxi

The lady who was too shy to interact with the man asked Mzansi to find her crush, however many roasted her for her lack of courage

Netizens react with mixed emotions and many peeps called her out in disappointment

The video of the woman who stunned Mzansi after she posted a clip of her crushing over guy and asked SA to find him gets her dragged by social media users.

South African woman in a Taxi asked TikTok users to help her find her taxi crush. Image: Aviweanitamathe_97

Source: TikTok

TikTok video of a woman looking for her crush gets her roasted

@Aviweanitamathe posted a clip which has received over 1.2million views along with thousands of likes and comments. In the video the girl is seen sitting in the taxi next to the handsome stud, however the lady was too shy to interact with the gentleman. She proceeded to post the clip on TikTok of the man which she took in the taxi in hope to find him.

Mzansi was not here for it as they dragged her in the comment section with one person saying:

“You sat right next to him and didn’t shoot your shot!”

To which she responded by saying:

“Chances are I would have kept quiet too girls are shy.”

Watch video below:

SA reacts to woman not shooting her shot at her crush

EsihleEzra advised the shy lady saying:

“Haibo wait for him where y'all took the taxi...or where he jumped off..Ufuna ukutshelwa yonke into.”

Kans was disappointed in our good sis adding:

“You were sitting right next to him and you let him go.”

Gcinile zee said:

“The fact that he sat next to you and didn't make a move. gal u good.”

Magdeline dragged our good sis saying:

“He was sitting next to you . He saw you and didn't say anything obviously he's not interested.”

SaintHunadi wrote:

"Hawu mara he was right next to you and you didn't ask him his name ke.”

Refilwe Mulatsi was not having it either as she hopped on the comment section saying:

“Mara you were sitting next to him moes lol now we must find him for you??!! Hai wadlala dlala wena.”

ZeemaLanga poked fun at the shy lady adding:

"Find him for me. You were sitting right next to him

Andromeda was not thrilled by the post, she wrote:

“I would actually sue a person for this. What if I'm being chased by hit men or something.’

