A man took to his TikTok account with pride to show off his new addition to his livestock

The gentleman added a massive white Brahman bull, which he hyped as it arrived in the kraal

The online community reacted to the video, with many applauding him for investing in animals

A man added a massive Brahman to his livestock, and Mzansi thinks it's a good investment. Images: @griffiths_rsa

One man has added a Brahman bull to his livestock. South Africans saw the guy's move as a great investment.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @griffiths_rsa, the white bull is seen being loaded off the van into the kraal to join the other livestock. As it gets off, the man can be heard praising the bull, welcoming it to his home.

He named the bull, Beast. Out of curiosity, one TikTok user asked how old was the bull. The man answered, saying it was 24 months old. Another one asked how much he got it for. He said R27 000.

"The beast is home. Welcome warra."

Man adds Brahman bull to his livestock

Watch the TikTok video of the man welcoming the bull below:

TikTokkers are proud of the man

The video garnered over 5k likes, with many online users applauding the man for investing in livestock.

@THE FATHER commended:

"Good investment. "

@BraLogsion loved:

" Wonderful."

@Mabotse Genetics applauded:

"The golden seed (super sire) has arrived... Greater Heights are now within.. "

@Snero️ beamed with pride:

"Congratulations. Finally we have the beast home!"

@ThembaAHT gave some advice:

"I know it is late but i think next time you should quarantine it for 4 weeks and see if it has any disease because if it does it will kill your animal."

@Sammy Maponya asked:

"My brother the female. What age did you buy them?"

Zulu man shows love to his livestock

In another story, Briefly News reported about a Zulu man who had online users in stitches after he hyped his bull.

In the Twitter clip, the man proudly watched and praised the animal as it burrowed into the ground with its horns. Online users were amused as they saw how impressed he was with his beloved bull. Many people commented that he seemed completely taken with it.

