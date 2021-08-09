Proud Young Farmer Shows Off Latest Addition to His Herd, SA Wish Him Success

A young South African farmer has social media buzzing after sharing snaps of his new Boran bull

The cattleman hopes that the new addition will bring increased numbers to the herd in about a year or two

Mzansi took to the comments section to share their touching congratulatory messages and react in the comments section

A local cattle farmer has inspired South Africans after investing in a strikingly large bull. The Boran cattle is commonly found in parts of Eastern Africa and was certainly a pricey addition to the young farmer's herd.

A proud young farmer has just bought a new Boran bull. Images: @mokotongeug/Twitter

, @mokotongeug celebrated the growth of his farm.

"God's gift to cattlemen #boran #africaninfarming, can wait to see his impact on my herd," he excitedly captioned the post.

South African social media users headed to the comments section to congratulate the young man and celebrate the display of #blackexcellence. Other more inquisitive social media users thought the new bull definitely cost an arm and a leg.

Check out some of the comments below:

@Trinity_Bogosi said:

"Beautiful breed. My boran bull is ageing. I want a replacement. In which province did you get this young man?"

@KelzCoWork said:

"Congratz on the bull, by this time next year you'll be reaping the rewards."

@geryusuwaba said:

"He looks happy and at home. Bring onnnnnn the ladies!!"

@HiniThembelani said:

"Yerrre how much did you pay for this bull? Must have been an arm and a leg."

@ZnXolani said:

"Good job bru."

Gorgeous Female farmer's 'squad' was not in the mood for snaps

In more inspirational news about farmers, Briefly News previously reported that a social media user, @Keneilwe_farmerette, who also happens to be a female farmer, something rare in the male-dominated profession, revealed her feminine side.

She uploaded some snaps to Twitter with her 'other' friends in the background. The tweet was well received and her Twitter page features other pics of her 'squad' with

"Tried taking pictures with the squad, but they not in the mood."

Social media users react to her 'squad'

@craykabini:

"I swear that cow in the frame is also wearing makeup. You both look beautiful."

@THAMI_Drummer:

"You still want me to pay lobola for you or you sorted."

@no_asijiki:

"Ladies only farmers have this beauty therefore join us else uzosala. Let all people make farming fashionable so no one will starve."

@Light_Kganya:

"Third frame is way too perfectly captured…. The sky played a role too Smiling face with three hearts I love it. You so beautiful."

Turns out this is not the first time she had featured her 'squad' on her Twitter page.

