A female farmer took to social media when her squad was not in the mood for snaps

Her 'squad' turns out to be her cows, the female farmer, @Keneilwe_farmerette, got quite a few reactions

Social media users thought she was gorgeous and an inspiration to women all over the country

A social media user, @Keneilwe_farmerette, who also happens to be a female farmer, something rare in the male-dominated profession, revealed her feminine side.

She uploaded some snaps to Twitter with her 'other' friends in the background. The tweet was well received and her Twitter page features other pics of her 'squad' with

The female farmer revealed that her 'squad' was not in the mood for taking pictures, she took them anyway. Photo credit: @Keneilwe_farmerette

"Tried taking pictures with the squad, but they not in the mood."

Social media users react to her 'squad'

@craykabini:

"I swear that cow in the frame is also wearing makeup. You both look beautiful."

@THAMI_Drummer:

"You still want me to pay lobola for you or you sorted."

@no_asijiki:

"Ladies only farmers have this beauty therefore join us else uzosala. Let all people make farming fashionable so no one will starve."

@Light_Kganya:

"Third frame is way too perfectly captured…. The sky played a role too Smiling face with three hearts I love it. You so beautiful."

Turns out this is not the first time she had featured her 'squad' on her Twitter page.

Lady farm owner shows off success

A female farmer is definitely shaping the way for other women in her industry, sharing snaps of the incredible harvest she's been able to achieve with a little hard work. What's more, the groundbreaking businesswoman is providing her community with basic food resources and job security.

Heading online, @Funzi_Funzi shared the beautiful news with her followers.

"My heart is full," she captioned the colourful pictures.

The catalogue of inspiring images features the young woman's workers sorting the newly harvested butternut squash and a jolly delivery man on the back of his truck. The farm landscape is nothing short of idyllic as blue skies kiss the lush green grass.

The focused women definitely seem empowered earning a living for themselves.

Mzansi social media users were left impressed, commending the young woman for continuing to farm for the black community. Some felt it had been a skill that was stolen and so was glad to see black farmers in action.

